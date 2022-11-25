We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Black Friday deals on Sony gear span most categories for the image-making company. You’ll find discounts on a wide selection of lenses, as well as a handful of cameras. There are even some camera and lens kits for extra savings. Below, you’ll find the best deals on Sony gear broken into key categories to help you find what you are looking for.

The Sony a7 IV is a truly fantastic camera. It features great autofocus, low-light performance, and impressive dynamic range. It’s also excellent when it comes to video, with 4K video up to 60 fps with 10-bit color depth. This kit, which is $638 off, comes with the impressive and versatile 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master lens. It’s a great setup to get started with a full-frame camera if you are upgrading or switching camera systems.

Additional Black Friday deals on Sony gear

Cameras

Camera & lens kits:

Full-frame Sony zoom lenses

Full-frame Sony prime lenses

APS-C Sony lenses