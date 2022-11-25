The best Black Friday deals on Sony cameras and lenses
You can save on a wide range of Sony lenses, cameras and camera kits.
The Black Friday deals on Sony gear span most categories for the image-making company. You’ll find discounts on a wide selection of lenses, as well as a handful of cameras. There are even some camera and lens kits for extra savings. Below, you’ll find the best deals on Sony gear broken into key categories to help you find what you are looking for.
Sony Alpha 7 IV + Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master $4,016.00 (was $4,654.96)
The Sony a7 IV is a truly fantastic camera. It features great autofocus, low-light performance, and impressive dynamic range. It’s also excellent when it comes to video, with 4K video up to 60 fps with 10-bit color depth. This kit, which is $638 off, comes with the impressive and versatile 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master lens. It’s a great setup to get started with a full-frame camera if you are upgrading or switching camera systems.
Additional Black Friday deals on Sony gear
Cameras
- Sony Alpha 7R IV $2,998.00 (was $3,499.99)
- Sony Alpha 7R III $1,998.00 (was $2,499.99)
- Sony Alpha 7 III $1,698.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony Alpha 7 II $898.00 (was $1,505.08)
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera – Silver $1,598.00 (was $1,798.00)
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera – Black $1,598.00 (was $1,798.00)
- Sony ZV-1, Black $648.00 (was $748.00)
- Sony ZV-1, White $648.00 (was $748.00)
Camera & lens kits:
- Sony Alpha 7 IIK with 28-70mm Lens $998.00 (was $1,708.80)
- Sony Alpha 7 III with 28-70mm Lens $1,898.00 (was $2,198.00)
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Compact Mirrorless Camera Kit – Silver $1,898.00 (was $2,098.00)
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Compact Mirrorless Camera Kit – Black $1,898.00 (was $2,098.00)
Full-frame Sony zoom lenses
- Sony FE 12-24mm F2.8 G Master Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens $2,898.00 (was $2,999.99)
- Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM Wide-Angle Zoom Lens $1,998.00 (was $2,198.00)
- Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS Zoom Lens $948.00 (was $1,049.99)
- Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master Full Frame Standard Zoom Lens $1,598.00 (was $2,183.05)
- Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS Zoom Lens $698.00 (was $898.00)
- Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens $1,098.00 (was $1,299.99)
- Sony 28-135mm FE PZ F4 G OSS Power Zoom Lens $2,398.00 (was $2,498.00)
- Sony FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS $1,298.00 (was $1,349.44)
- Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS Lens $1,173.00 (was $1,274.39)
- Sony FE 100-400mm F4.5–5.6 GM OSS $2,398.00 (was $2,498.00)
- Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS Super Telephoto Zoom Lens $1,898.00 (was $1,998.00)
Full-frame Sony prime lenses
- Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM Wide Angle Prime G Master Lens $1,498.00 (was $1,598.00)
- Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G Ultra-Wide Angle G Lens $798.00 (was $899.99)
- Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM Wide-angle Prime Lens $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM Wide Angle G Master Lens $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony FE 40mm F2.5 G Ultra-Compact G Lens $548.00 (was $598.00)
- Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM $1,898.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony 55mm F1.8 Sonnar T FE ZA Prime Lens $898.00 (was $940.11)
- Sony FE 90mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS $998.00 (was $1,098.00)
APS-C Sony lenses
- Sony E 10-18mm F4 OSS Wide-Angle Zoom Lens $698.00 (was $698.00)
- Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G APS-C Power Zoom G Lens $648.00 (was $749.99)
- Sony E 11mm F1.8 APS-C Ultra-Wide-Angle Prime $498.00 (was $549.99)
- Sony E 15mm F1.4 G APS-C Wide-Angle G Lens $648.00 (was $749.99)
- Sony 35mm f/1.8 Prime Lens $373.00 (was $473.00)