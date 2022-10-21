We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is on its way, but Nikon users can get great deals on cameras and lenses without having to wait for November. Right now, a wide selection of lenses and cameras are on sale on Amazon across various systems, including the latest and greatest mirrorless offerings. Even some DSLR cameras and lenses are on sale. If you are the sort that likes to collect things, Nikon has been steadily discontinuing DSLR lenses, so now would be a good time to pick one up if you want one (or some).

A quality 24-70mm is something that everything photographer should have in their kit. It’s an extremely versatile zoom, offering a bit of everything. This Nikon version has a fast f/2.8 aperture, an extremely durable and weather-sealed build, and truly exceptional image quality. The price is steep, but you get a lot of quality and features at that price.

Released in 2020, the Z7 II is still a fantastic camera, especially for landscape and astrophotographers. It has excellent high-noise handling and dynamic range. But perhaps most impressively, it has a low native ISO of 64, which only a few other cameras provide. Combined with the 45.7MP sensor, this camera can produce a lot of detail. It’s also capable of 4K60p video, making it a good choice for hybrid shooters as well.

