When it comes to GoPro cameras, I typically recommend people buy one generation earlier than the current model. You get most of the same features and hardware while paying considerably less money. That’s different on Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has the current GoPro Hero11 Black flagship camera for $399. That’s $100 off of its normal price. You may see prices like that sometimes directly from GoPro, but those savings are often contingent upon signing up for the company’s cloud service.

The GoPro Hero11 Black is the best action camera you can buy right now. It’s naturally rugged and waterproof without an additional case. Its video resolution tops out at 5.3K/60P, which means you can shoot smooth motion video with room to crop down to 4K in post. It can capture 27-megapixel still images as well, which is an upgrade from previous models.

The Hypersmooth tech inside makes footage remarkably stable and free from shakiness without the need for a gimbal or other stabilization. Strap this camera to a helmet, your chest, or pretty much any other thing, and it’s ready to pull down awesome footage.

If you’re going to buy a GoPro, you’ll also need some storage and memory cards to hold the footage. Luckily, those are on-sale for Black Friday, too. Oh, and don’t forget those important GoPro accessories.