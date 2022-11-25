We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Hard drives and memory cards are a bit like candy to us photographers. They are great to always have on hand, and keeping a stash of them is never a bad idea. And it’s not uncommon for us to buy some storage devices even when we don’t really need them at that moment.

Black Friday is probably the best time to stock up on hard drives and memory cards. You’ll find steep discounts across brands, product types, and storage amounts. We’ve scoured Amazon to find the best deals so you can take advantage of the savings. Whether you are buying for yourself or getting some gifts for photographers, you’re sure to find something in the list below.

CFexpress cards are becoming more common in new camera releases. That’s because they are faster and offer larger storage capacities than alternative memory card types. But, as a result of that, they are also the most expensive storage media. Luckily, this Lexar CFexpress Type-B is $189 off during Black Friday. It provides 128GB of storage with 1750MB/s read speeds and 1000MB/s write speeds.

Having oodles of hard drive space is another essential for photographers. We love these SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs as a portable solution because they are tiny yet extremely durable. They are also fast enough that you can work on photos directly from the drive if you need to, which is very convenient.

