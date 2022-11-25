The best Black Friday deals on hard drives and memory cards
You can save big on memory cards and hard drives this Black Friday.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Hard drives and memory cards are a bit like candy to us photographers. They are great to always have on hand, and keeping a stash of them is never a bad idea. And it’s not uncommon for us to buy some storage devices even when we don’t really need them at that moment.
Black Friday is probably the best time to stock up on hard drives and memory cards. You’ll find steep discounts across brands, product types, and storage amounts. We’ve scoured Amazon to find the best deals so you can take advantage of the savings. Whether you are buying for yourself or getting some gifts for photographers, you’re sure to find something in the list below.
Lexar Professional CFexpress 128GB Type-B Card $108.99 (was $199.99)
CFexpress cards are becoming more common in new camera releases. That’s because they are faster and offer larger storage capacities than alternative memory card types. But, as a result of that, they are also the most expensive storage media. Luckily, this Lexar CFexpress Type-B is $189 off during Black Friday. It provides 128GB of storage with 1750MB/s read speeds and 1000MB/s write speeds.
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD $149.99 (was $459.99)
Having oodles of hard drive space is another essential for photographers. We love these SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs as a portable solution because they are tiny yet extremely durable. They are also fast enough that you can work on photos directly from the drive if you need to, which is very convenient.
Lexar hard drives and memory cards Black Friday deals:
- Lexar Professional 512GB CFexpress Type B Memory Card $479.94 (was $599.99)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 64GB (2-Pack) SDXC UHS-II Cards $42.49 (was $64.99)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 32GB SDHC UHS-II Card $36.99 (was $54.99)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card $151.04 (was $189.99)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Card w/ SD Adapter SILVER Series $67.51 (was $129.99)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with SD Adapter SILVER Series $27.49 (was $59.99)
- Lexar High-Performance 633x 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with SD Adapter $13.99 (was $23.99)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 32GB VPG-65 CompactFlash card $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Lexar Professional 3500x 64GB CFast 2.0 Card $74.99 (was $119.99)
- Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A / SD USB 3.2 Gen 2 Reader $67.61 (was $79.99)
- Lexar Professional USB 3.2 Type-C Dual-Slot Reader $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Lexar SL660 Blaze 1TB Gaming Portable External SSD $125.26 (was $199.99)
PNY hard drives and memory cards Black Friday deals:
- PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO90 Class 10 U3 V90 UHS-II SDXC $103.16 (was $129.99)
- PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card $169.99 (was $219.99)
- PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card $28.99 (was $41.99)
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC $67.99 (was $71.36)
- PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC $33.10 (was $42.99)
- PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 V10 SDHC Flash Memory Card 5-Pack $22.99 (was $27.99)
- PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 5-Pack $19.99 (was $24.99)
- PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 2-Pack $22.94 (was $27.99)
- PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card $27.63 (was $32.99)
- PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack $14.79 (was $17.99)
- PNY 64GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 5 $25.49 (was $29.99)
- PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Portable Solid State Drive $92.99 (was $134.99)
- PNY EliteX-PRO 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Portable Solid State Drive $399.99 (was $639.99)
- PNY Pro Elite V2 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C Portable Solid State Drive $84.99 (was $114.99)
Western Digital hard drives and memory cards Black Friday deals:
- WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive $149.99 (was $379.99)
- WD 500GB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive $79.99 (was $119.99)
- WD 2TB Elements SE – Portable SSD $112.99 (was $249.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $127.99 (was $219.99)
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $30.99 (was $69.99)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $87.99 (was $139.99)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CompactFlash Memory Card $79.99 (was $100.78)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO Compact Flash Memory Card $51.99 (was $64.99)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $42.39 (was $62.49)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $19.99 (was $32.99)
- WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive $329.99 (was $479.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $99.99 (was $136.99)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $39.99 (was $59.99)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $23.99 (was $33.49)
- SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD $81.99 (was $149.99)
- WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive $239.99 (was $449.99)
- WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive $149.99 (was $379.99)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $219.99 (was $509.99)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD $299.99 (was $699.99)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $57.99 (was $108.99)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B $379.99 (was $599.99)
Prograde memory card Black Friday deals:
- Prograde Digital SD UHS-II 256GB Card V60 $78.74 (was $104.99)
- Prograde Digital SD UHS-II 128GB Card V60 $41.24 (was $54.99)
- SD UHS-II Dual-Slot Memory Card Reader $67.99 (was $79.99)
- ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 300R Memory Card (128GB) $108.74 (was $144.99)
- ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 300R Memory Card (256GB) $202.49 (was $269.99)
- ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B and SD UHS-II Dual-Slot Memory Card Reader $67.99 (was $79.99)
- ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type-B & XQD Single-Slot Memory Card Reader $110.49 (was $129.99)
- ProGrade Digital CFast and SD UHS-II Dual-Slot Memory Card Reader $67.99 (was $79.99)
- ProGrade Digital microSD UHS-II Dual-Slot Memory Card Reader $67.99 (was $79.99)