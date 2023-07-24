SHARE

The latest GoPro camera—released roughly a year ago now—is an impressive little device with the largest GoPro sensor yet. And right now, you can save 30 percent on this action camera, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. You won’t want to sleep on this deal. The Hero 11 Creator Edition, as well as some of the older GoPro cameras, are also discounted, though not as steeply as the Hero 11.

While much of the Hero 11 remains the same as the Hero 10, this new, larger sensor in the Hero 11 makes it possible to crop vertical videos without losing as much of the scene. As a result, it’s the ideal choice for those who want to share their action adventures on social media. It also gets the latest version of GoPro’s award-winning image stabilization, resulting in even smoother video footage even during jarring activities.

