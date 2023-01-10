Select Canon cameras and lenses are up to $400 off
Now is a great time to invest in a Canon camera or lens, as select options are on sale at Amazon.
If you’ve been itching for a new camera—especially a Canon camera—now is a good time to jump on it. A handful of Canon’s offerings are currently discounted at Amazon, from entry-level all the way to high-end cinema cameras. There are even some truly excellent lenses on sale right now as well. While some of the deals aren’t groundbreaking, they will all save you some hard-earned cash, which is never a bad thing.
Canon EOS R5 C $4,399.00 (was $4,799.00)
Announced in 2022, the EOS R5 C is essentially a beefed-up R5. You can think of it as a step between a hybrid camera and a dedicated cinema camera. It’s still dubbed a hybrid camera—after all, it can produce excellent stills with the 45MP sensor—but it’s very much tailored toward video applications. The R5 C is capable of 8K60p raw video recording and includes Canon Log 3. It also supports unlimited recording time thanks to the addition of vents and a cooling fan. The R5 C is a pro-level camera with a pro-level price, but it offers a lot of quality and features.
More Canon cameras on sale:
- Canon EOS R6 (Body Only) $2,099.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera + RF24-105mm F4-7.1 is STM Lens Kit $2,399.00 (was $2,899.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera + RF24-105mm F4 L is USM Lens Kit $3,199.00 (was $3,599.00)
- Canon EOS R10 (Body Only) $879.00 (was $979.99)
- Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 is STM Lens Kit $1,279.00 (was $1,379.00)
- Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens Kit $999.99 (was $1,099.00)
- Canon EOS R10 Content Creator Kit $1,199.00 (was $1,299.00)
- Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) $3,699.00 (was $3,899.00)
- Canon EOS R5 C RF24-105mm F4 L is USM Lens Kit $5,499.00 (was $5,899.00)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera Body $2,499.00 (was $2,699.00)
Canon lenses on sale:
- Canon RF50mm F 1.2L USM Lens $2,099.00 (was $3,700.00)
- Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM $149.00 (was $199.99)
- Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L is USM $1,999.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM Lens $2,599.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF70-200mm F4 L is USM $1,499.00 (was $1,799.00)
- Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM Lens $1,299.00 (was $1,699.00)
- Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens $1,799.00 (was $1,999.00)
- Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM $999.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM $499.00 (was $599.00)
- Canon RF100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM $499.00 (was $649.99)
- Canon RF600/11 is STM(N) $699.00 (was $799.00)
- Canon RF800/11 is STM(N) $899.00 (was $999.00)
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens $1,899.00 (was $2,099.00)
- Canon EF-M 22mm f2 STM Compact System Lens $179.00 (was $249.00)
- Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4 STM Lens $399.00 (was $780.00)