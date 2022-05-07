Logitech webcams are some of the most popular ones available, which shouldn’t be surprising since it is a world-renowned computer accessories manufacturer. It was founded in 1981 and is famous for making all sorts of computer equipment, including mice, keyboards, and of course, webcams. As experts in the computer accessories industry, Logitech has developed some fantastic products and designs over the years. The best Logitech webcams are no different and have a range of excellent features to meet your needs.

Things to consider before buying the best Logitech webcams

Though most laptops have built-in cameras, a dedicated webcam is sometimes needed. Perhaps you want something higher quality, or maybe you use an external monitor and want the ability to look straight ahead at that. No matter what the reason, deciding on the best webcam can get confusing with so many different specs to pay attention to. We’ve highlighted some of the more important ones below to help you decide.

Resolution and frame rate

The resolution and frame rate will determine how clear you appear on the screen and how smooth your movements will be. The better the resolution, the clearer you will be. Most webcams go up to 1080p, but some go up to 4K. While this is obviously much better in quality, bear in mind that most video conferencing companies do not currently have 4K capability. This could change, though, as more and more 4K webcams are manufactured, so buying one will help you future proof the purchase.

Moreover, the higher the frame rate, the smoother your actions will be. Most webcams offer 30fps, but some go up to 60fps. You’ll find that the faster frame rate is better for streaming quality content as your movements will have less lag to them. Therefore, if you want to use the webcam as a content creator to produce top-notch videos, then look for one with 60fps and at least 1080p.

Privacy shutter

A privacy shutter is a physical shutter that you can either flip over or switch on to cover up the camera lens. It will give you an extra layer of security to protect your privacy.

Field of view

Field of view determines how wide the camera can see. The lower the number, the narrower the view. So, for example, 55° will only capture roughly your head and shoulders. Therefore, don’t expect to be able to use this in meetings with multiple people. Meanwhile, a higher number will show more, so a 90° field of view will accommodate 2-3 people on the screen.

Also, keep in mind that a wider field of view will show more of your surroundings. A narrow field of view may be best if you want some privacy as to where you are located or if you don’t want to clean up the room before every meeting.

Autofocus

In recent years, like a lot of technology, webcams have advanced significantly. One of the most notable advancements is the ability to autofocus, whereas 10 years ago, you’d likely find that most had a fixed focal point or a dial to manually focus. Autofocus is where the camera recognizes a person and will focus on them as they move around the room. This results in the person being in focus at all times. In addition, some more premium models use this technology to work with other technologies to continuously adjust the light and color balance.

Microphones

Most webcams will have built-in microphones, but they are not created equally, and there are different options available. A front-facing microphone might be all you need if you’re only using your webcam for a home office setup. But, if you know that you might have multiple people in the video call, an omni-directional microphone is better suited to capture sound from all angles.

Here are our picks for the best Logitech webcams in 2022:

Best overall: Logitech C920s Pro HD

Why it made the cut: The Logitech C920s Pro HD has excellent features without breaking the bank. The auto light correction works remarkably well and helps you look as professional as possible no matter the conditions.

Key features:

Resolution/frame rate: Up to 1080p/30fps

Up to 1080p/30fps Field of view: 78°

78° Privacy shutter: Yes

Yes Microphone setup: Dual omnidirectional mics

Dual omnidirectional mics Autofocus: Yes

Pros

Removable privacy shutter

Dual omni-directional microphones

Auto light correction

Low cost

Cons

Field of view not the widest

Product description

One of the nicest features of the Logitech C920s Pro, besides the low cost, is the privacy shutter. While webcams are heavily protected with security features, having that physical shutter will give a lot of people peace of mind as they go about their business.

Dual omni-directional mics allow the other end to hear you clearly, no matter where you’re sitting in relation to the webcam. It has excellent automatic exposure correction, which adjusts the settings to ensure that the light across the image is more even and properly exposed. This helps in low-light situations and with backlighting, such as if you have a window behind you.

These features come at a low cost, so you won’t be breaking the bank by purchasing the Logitech C920s Pro. That being said, the field of view is not the widest. At 78°, the field of view will cover one person and some of their surroundings. So it won’t be an issue if you intend to use the webcam for one person rather than group meetings.

Best for streaming: Logitech StreamCam

Why it made the cut: The Logitech StreamCam is an ideal webcam for streaming due to its 1080p video at 60fps. Your viewers will watch you celebrate your victory while playing a video game in HD and movements so smooth that Lionel Richie will be tuning in your session!

Key features:

Resolution/frame rate: 1080p/60fps

1080p/60fps Field of view: 78°

78° Privacy screen: No

No Microphone setup: Dual front-facing mics

Dual front-facing mics Autofocus: Yes

Pros

Facial tracking

Intelligent light exposure

Smooth frame rate

Cons

USB-C connection only

Product description

The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcam out there for streaming your content. Video is very smooth at 60fps and 1080p, so you’ll be clear as day to all your viewers.

In addition to this, the camera has some useful smart features. For example, the ability to track where you are on the screen. This will then automatically focus on you and adjust both light exposure and color balance so that you are as perfect on camera as you are in person!

The 2 front facing speakers also mean that your viewers will be able to hear every cheer, celebration, and frustration during your sessions. This webcam was built for content creators in mind, so the quality and the bonus features stand out and make the StreamCam Logitech’s best streaming webcam to date.

The biggest downside is that it is only a USB-C connection. Not an issue for most laptops these days as they usually have at least 1 on each side. Older laptops and computers may not have this but you can still get around it by buying a port extender, so it’s not the end of the world.

Best for Zoom: Logitech C925e

Why it made the cut: With Logitech’s RightLight 2 technology, the C925e constantly monitors the light in your surroundings and adjusts your video’s exposure and color balance, giving you the best quality possible.

Key features:

Resolution/frame rate: 1080p/30fps & 720p/30fps

1080p/30fps & 720p/30fps Field of view: 78°

78° Privacy screen: Yes

Yes Microphone setup: Duel omni-directional mics

Duel omni-directional mics Autofocus: Yes

Pros

Certified for use with Skype & Teams

Designed to adjust when internet connection is poor

Integrated privacy screen

Cons

Pricey for casual users

Product description

The Logitech C925e looks similar to the C920s Pro that we’ve listed above and spec-wise, it is rather similar too. The key difference is that the C925e was designed for video calls in situations where bandwidth is shared. We’re all familiar with the phrase “I think you cut out,” and the C925e works to prevent it. It supports H.264 with Scalable Video Coding (SVC) and UVC 1.1 encoding, which means that it minimizes what it needs from a computer and network resources to still use the webcam when your internet connection is poor.

The C925e is certified for use on Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams, meaning it’s optimized for those programs. It also has enhanced features for Zoom and other video meeting platforms.

When your meeting is over, the integrated sliding privacy shutter turns white to show that it’s closed and is more discreet and stylish than the C920s Pro. This webcam is slightly more expensive than the C920s Pro, so while it does have great features, it is meant for a particular type of user.

Best for 4K: Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD Webcam

Why it made the cut: The Brio 4K Ultra HD is full of great features, such as an adjustable field of view and amazing 4K video quality.

Key features:

Resolution/frame rate: 4K/30fps, 1080p/30 or 60 fps, 720p/30, 60, or 90 fps

4K/30fps, 1080p/30 or 60 fps, 720p/30, 60, or 90 fps Field of view: 90°/78°/65°

90°/78°/65° Privacy screen: Yes

Yes Microphone setup: Dual omnidirectional mics

Dual omnidirectional mics Autofocus: Yes

Pros

Adjustable field of view

4K resolution

High dynamic range

Cons

Expensive

Product description

The Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD is an amazing webcam. It comes loaded with premium features to make your streaming top-notch. The issue is that this is an expensive webcam. Yes, it has a high dynamic range feature to adjust the light balance for tricky lighting situations, but this and the other features come at a cost.

The most helpful feature is the ability to adjust the field of view, which is not common on webcams. The most narrow field of view is 65°, which will only give someone a view of your head and shoulders. It then goes up to 78°, which is Logitech’s standard field of view, covering some of your surroundings. Finally, 90° is the widest this lens can go, and it will allow you to fit a few more people in the field of view for group meetings.

The webcam has a resolution of up to 4K at 30fps. However, most video conferencing companies don’t even offer 4K video calls yet. The keyword being yet. It will probably only be a matter of time before they do, as technology begins to catch up. Therefore, getting the Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD Webcam will be future-proofing yourself. For now, 1080p at 30fps and 60fps is more than plenty, so the quality of this webcam is not to be understated.

Best for video conferencing: Logitech MeetUp Webcam

Why it made the cut: If you have a small meeting room in the office that needs the best quality camera and sound, the Logitech MeetUp webcam is fantastic for this. The 120° field of view will capture everything in your room and auto-track the talking subjects.

Key features:

Resolution/frame rate: 4K/30fps, 1080p/30fps & 720p/30fps

4K/30fps, 1080p/30fps & 720p/30fps Field of view: 120°

120° Privacy screen: No

No Microphone setup: 1 mic with 3 beamforming elements

1 mic with 3 beamforming elements Autofocus: Yes

Pros

Excellent built-in microphone

Tracks movement and auto adjusts framing

Doubles as a speakerphone for video free calls

Multiple mounting options

5x zoom capabilities

Cons

Expensive

Product description

The first thing to note is that the Logitech MeetUp webcam is expensive. It is meant as an office solution and not for individual users. Having said that, this is an amazing webcam. It has a lot going for it. For example, the resolution goes up to 4K at 30fps. You can also zoom 5x into your surroundings at no loss of quality because of the higher resolution.

Logitech’s RightSight technology recognizes where people are sitting and then pan the camera to ensure everyone is in the frame, even if people move around. The beamforming microphone is equally impressive because it captures speech and automatically levels out louder and softer voices while suppressing other noise. There are also multiple mounting options, including on the table or a wall, if you have limited space in your meeting room.

Best for budget: Logitech C270 Webcam

Why it made the cut: If you’re on a budget and don’t need additional bonus features, then the Logitech C270 will be perfectly suitable. It’s easy to use and still high quality at 720p.

Key features:

Resolution/frame rate: 720p/30fps

720p/30fps Field of view: 55°

55° Privacy screen: No

No Microphone setup: Mono

Mono Autofocus: No

Pros

Very low cost

Automatically adjusts exposure

Mic filters out background noise

Cons

No autofocus

Product description

The Logitech C270 isn’t a webcam that tries to be anything more than a simple and basic webcam. It doesn’t have autofocus (the focus is fixed, so there are no manual adjustments either) or a privacy screen. There are, however, still some nice features for the price.

Logitech’s RightLight 2 technology adjusts the settings to match your surroundings so you’ll always look as clear and bright as possible. Combined with the 720p/30fps, the C270 webcam will provide plenty of quality for most users. In addition, the mic on the front picks up your voice very well, so your listeners will have no problems understanding you. It also filters out background noise, so the traffic out your window or kids playing won’t be as much of a factor.

FAQs

Q: Is the Logitech Brio worth it? The Logitech Brio is absolutely worth it, but only if you need the features it provides. It will be overkill if you don’t need things like adjustable field of view or 4K video. But for important meetings or high-quality streaming, you will appreciate those things. The camera quality is very good, so you can be sure that you are getting the best quality for your money. Q: Is a 720p webcam good enough for Zoom? Yes, a 720p webcam is good enough for Zoom. However, you should also consider other factors, such as the direction of your light source and time of day. For example, if the light source is behind you or you’re doing the call at night, then the image quality may not be as good depending on the particular webcam. However, your video will still be plenty sharp and clear at 720p. Q: Are Logitech webcams compatible with Chromebook Yes, Logitech webcams are compatible with Chromebook. There are no known issues with using a Logitech webcam on a Chromebook. Q: Can you use a Logitech webcam on the PS4 Sadly you cannot use a Logitech webcam on the PS4. Sony does not allow the use of any webcam, except their own, on any PlayStations. Q: Do Logitech webcams have a microphone? Yes, Logitech webcams have a microphone. Of course, some are better than others and result in clearer voices, and some can filter background noise, but they do all have microphones. Although, if you do need to have the best audio quality, it might be better to get a dedicated microphone on top of the webcams.

Methodology

The team at PopPhoto has decades of experience in almost every photography and technological situation. We’ve thought a lot about how most people use webcams, from streaming to classes and from home office calls to conference calls in a business office. The cameras that we’ve listed cover a wide range of uses, so they are suitable for all sorts of situations. We’ve also thought about different budget needs and provided a range of price points.

Final Thoughts

How you intend to use your webcam is very important in deciding which might be best for you. However, for most users, the Logitech C920s Pro HD offers the best balance of price and features.