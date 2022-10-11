We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Neewer makes a broad spectrum of photography, video, and audio tools. Its products are typically more affordable than competing brands but offer a surprising amount of quality. In fact, we frequently pick Neewar products in our gear reviews, such as best camera sliders, portrait lighting kits, and budget tripods. While Neewer gear may not be as feature-rich or durable as more expensive options, it is a great way for new photographers and videographers to build out their kits without spending a fortune. And, during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, numerous Neewar products are even more affordable. It’s a great time to pick up a new tripod or some lights to expand your creative arsenal or to get an early holiday present for the photographer in your life.

Adding off-camera lighting is a fun way to spice up your photos or videos, whether it be portraits or products. This Neewer kit comes with two LED lights that are dimmable and color temperature adjustable, giving you more control over your lighting. Because they are constant lights, they would be a great addition to a vlogging setup as well. It also comes with a 2.4GHz remote, two stands, two softboxes, six color filters, and a case. It’s everything you need to get started with lighting.

A good tripod is a must in any photographer’s kit. It can open the door to new types of photography, making subjects like long exposures or self-portraits possible. This Neewer tripod is a great option, in part thanks to the fact that it can extend all the way to 77 inches. That height will allow you to get a unique, high-angle perspective. The max weight capacity is nearly 18 pounds, making it sturdy enough to hold even bulky DSLRs or full-frame mirrorless cameras with heavy lenses. It weighs 3.5 pounds and folds down to 19 inches, so won’t be the best option for taking with you on hikes or long trips, but for an all-purpose tripod, it will serve you well.

Neewar lights and light kits:

Miscellaneous Neewer gear: