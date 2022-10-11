We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

DJI rules the roost when it comes to drones. It released the DJI Mini 2 back in 2020, but it is still one of the best drones available for beginners and enthusiasts alike. You can buy the base package of just the drone for $449 or bump up to the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, which is on sale for $479 during the Prime Early Access sale. This combo deal comes with two extra batteries, extra propellers, a charging hub, a shoulder bag, and more. The combo is a great way to keep you flying longer, thanks to the additional batteries, and allows you to get back in the air faster if you crash because of the extra parts. Plus, the bag helps keep all the drone parts organized.

The DJI Mini 2 is extremely stable in the air, even with some wind. As a result, it is easy to control in flight, even if you have no experience. The palm-size form factor makes it easy to bring along on trips or hikes. And since it weighs less than 250 grams, it doesn’t need to be registered with the FAA, making it easier to get started.

Beyond only flying, the Mini 2 can record impressively smooth 4K video even when flying aggressively, thanks to the three-axis gimbal. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have any intelligent flying modes like DJI’s more expensive options. And it doesn’t have obstacle avoidance sensors on it in order to keep the weight down, so you’ll need to watch it closely while flying. But it does have some QuickShot settings–such as rocket and circle–that fly preprogrammed motions to make certain types of videos easy. It can also take some great still photos with the 12-megapixel 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor.

During the Prime Early Access Sale, the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo is on sale for $479. It’s a great time to treat yourself or buy an early holiday gift for someone who has been wanting to experience drone photography or videography.