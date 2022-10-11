We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II, released in 2019, is a fun little camera capable of some great things. Intended for beginners and hobbyists, the mirrorless camera is built around a 32.5MP APS-C sensor. It utilizes Canon’s EF-M mount, which provides access to a wide selection of lenses. Unfortunately, it has officially been discontinued in Japan, meaning it won’t be available for all that much longer in the US. And, they are currently $219 off during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, so if you want one of these neat little cameras, now is definitely the time to jump on it.

EOS M6 Mark II highlights

Despite the entry-level tag, the EOS M6 Mark II really has some impressive things going for it. For starters, 32.5MP is large for an APS-C sensor. It results in good noise handling, meaning you can get away with higher ISOs. It produces really nice levels of detail and a good dynamic range. For burst shooting, it can shoot 14 fps with AF tracking. If that’s not enough, it comes equipped with Canon’s Raw Burst Mode, which offers 30 fps with pre-shooting.

In recent years, Canon has greatly improved its autofocus systems to keep up with Sony camera. And as a result, the autofocus system on the EOS M6 Mark II is impressive for such an affordable camera. It’s simple and doesn’t require much fussing with settings, but is accurate and reliable. The Dual Pixel CMOS AF contains 5481 selectable points across the sensor, allowing you better flexibility in choosing where the camera focuses. Plus, it has face and eye autofocus to make it much easier to get portraits reliably in focus.

Canon designed the camera for vlogging specifically, and it shows. It is capable of 4K 30p and FD 120p video and the three inch rear touchscreen can flip up to be used while recording yourself. The autofocus for video is highly customizable through the Movie Servo AF mode.

There is no viewfinder on the EOS M6 Mark II, but this bundle deal comes with an electronic viewfinder hotshoe attachment along with a 15-45mm lens.