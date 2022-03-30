Responsible photographers get to enjoy all kinds of benefits like the camaraderie of photo walks, the thrill of capturing a perfect shot, and the dopamine rush that comes with buying a new piece of gear. if you want to keep your work safe, however, you have to do a little bit of homework and that includes backing up your photos. March 31st marks World Backup Day, which is meant to remind everyone to make sure all those photo and video files you have sitting around won’t be lost forever in the case of a failed hard drive or an errant venti latte spilled on your computer. I know buying storage isn’t as exciting as unboxing a new camera or lens, but that’s what makes these World Backup Day sales so appealing. You can save cash on your important storage and leave room in the gear budget for that new mirrorless camera you’ve been eyeing or maybe a swanky new camera backpack to carry everything around in. Here are some of the best storage deals going around on World Backup Day 2022.

A built-in finger print sensor and password protection give this tiny drive an advantage when it comes to simplicity and security. You can save $20 on the 1TB model right now during Samsung’s sale.

Thanks to PCIe NVMe tech inside this pint-sized storage device, it’s capable of transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. That’s a huge jump even over the older T5 model above.

Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive $349 (Was $499)

Photos and videos take up a ton of room and this desktop drive can hold up to 18TB in its largest configuration. Of course, you can get smaller capacities, too, but if you’re looking for one big drive to sit on your desk and soak up everything you shoot, this simple unit fits the bill. It does require external power, however, so don’t plan on taking it with you in the field.

If you’re prefer a WD drive, you can get the My Book in capacities up to 14TB, which is a big price cut from its normal cost. It’s lower than we have seen it in some time. Again, this is the time to go big.

If you don’t mind a spinning drive inside your portable device instead of an SSD, you can save a ton of cash on lots of storage. WD’s compact drive is smaller than the PB&J sandwich you packed for lunch, but it can store up to 5TB of data you can access via USB 3.0. It’s a solid drive to keep in your back just in case.

SanDisk makes some of the best portable SSDs around and this one is nearly half-price during the most recent sale. It fits in a slim pocket and promises transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. The 4TB version is more than $250 off the retail price right now, which is great if you want to move a ton of data in a hurry. All the models draw power directly from the computer so they don’t need extra cables.