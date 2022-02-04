Valentine’s day is right around the corner, and many of us are still looking for the perfect gift for those special people in our lives. Finding a gift for a photographer may be a challenge, as they frequently have all the gadgets. Many photography-related purchases can also be quite expensive. High prices can make it even harder to find something reasonable while our wallets still haven’t recovered from holiday shopping.

Despite these challenges, there are some great–and creative–options that can meet the expectations of even the most particular photographer.

Many photographers get caught up in the high-tech, highly detailed world of photography. It can be nice to break free of that every once in a while and use something more low-tech and spontaneous. The Instax Mini is a nice way to help them have more fun with their medium. Plus, they then have something instantly physical to show off. The resulting images can provide a cool, physical record of your adventures together.

If your Valentine is very into phone photography, a lens kit can be a great way to help them expand the range of possible images they can take. External lens kits for phones allow them to clip-on lenses with different angles of view (telephoto, fisheye, wide-angle). Unique filters are also included to get even more creative with the device they likely always have on hand. This particular lens kit on Amazon comes with an easily removable clip for attaching lenses, a range of lenses to cover different focal length ranges, creative filters, and even a selfie light. It’s a whole lot cheaper than taking the plunge on a pricy lens for their main camera.

If your photography-focused partner enjoys studio work and portraiture, a red backdrop to help them take special photos for the day could be a great gift. This polyester backdrop is highly affordable, is machine washable, and comes with four clamps for easily hanging it up. As a bonus, the red will also work for Christmas, making this multifunctional.

One thing that photographers can never have too much of is camera cleaning kits. Though it isn’t the most exciting gift, it sure is useful. Lens cleaning kits are essential in every camera bag, and anywhere else they may have access to when the camera is along. Since many of the items in kits are single-use items, even just a fresh pack of lens wipes would be a thoughtful yet practical gift. Lastly, sensor spots are an unfortunate but too common aspect of photography. A sensor cleaning kit can be another helpful gift that your photographer will appreciate. Just be sure you are getting a kit that fits their camera. There are different versions for crops sensors versus full frame.

Many photographers slack when it comes to printing their images or displaying their work. Or, perhaps they only print photos that got lots of love on social media, not sentimental ones. So, surprising them with some physical prints that are personal and meaningful is a great way to show how much you care.

Parabo Press has a few different options that would make great gifts for your Valentine. Their square print set and magnetic photo rope are a fun way to display many prints at once. Perhaps you highlight one particular trip you both loved or choose many random images for variety.

If you want to make a bigger statement, Parabo Press’s engineer prints are a cheap way to do so. They aren’t at the quality of a fine-art print, but they can add a unique flair and are very affordable. Add in the optional photo rails to get the print up on the wall in a stylish manner immediately as well.