The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD was initially released in 2021 for Sony, followed by a Fujifilm X mount version in 2022. Now, the budget lens maker is expanding even more with a Nikon Z mount version of this impressive super-telephoto zoom lens. The lens keeps the same compact form factor of the Sony and Fujifilm versions, weighing 3.79 pounds and measuring only 8.4 inches when zoomed out. It also comes at the same budget-friendly $1,199.00 price. The existing versions of this lens punch way above the price, and we fully expect the Nikon Z mount version to do the same.

Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD at a glance

3.79 pounds

8.4 inches long at 150mm, 11.3 inches long at 500mm

25 elements in 16 groups

VXD autofocus motor for fast, precise, and quiet autofocus

Three image stabilization modes (standard, panning, and framing priority)

Arca-type tripod mount with strap attachment loops

Moisture-resistant

Rounded 7-blade diaghragm

82mm filter thread

Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD build

One of the best features of Tamron’s 150-500mm f/5-6.7 lens is how incredibly compact it is for the lens class. At just 8.4 inches long when zoomed out (11.3 inches at 500mm) and 3.79 pounds, the lens is much easier to shoot with handheld and to keep in your bag than the alternatives. The closest comparison is Nikon’s Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR lens, which is 12.4 inches long and weighs 4.3 pounds.

On top of the compact size, the Tamron 150-500mm is also highly durable. It features moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating to keep the front element clean and clear of debris. Additionally, Tamron built the removable lens hood with a flexible, shock-absorbing front rim to protect against cracks and damage should you drop the lens.

In terms of lens controls, you’ll have access to an AF on/off switch and a focus limiter switch. A linear/non-linear AF switch allows you to change whether rotation speed or rotation angle changes the amount of focus movement. This switch lets you fine-tune your focus when focusing manually. There is also a Flex Zoom Lock mechanism to hold the lens at a certain focal length. The Arca-type tripod mount rotates so that you can shoot in any position, and it features strap attachment loops as well.

Optical design

Tamron designed its 150-500mm lens with 25 elements in 16 groups. That includes plenty of special lens elements, such as one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), five LD (Low Dispersion), one GM (Glass-Molded Aspherical) element, and two Hybrid Aspherical lens elements. All of these elements work to control aberrations, resulting in excellent image quality from edge to edge. Tamron coated the lens elements with a BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) coating to reduce internal reflections, flare, and ghosting, resulting in improved clarity and color accuracy.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD autofocus & image stabilization

A VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism powers focus in the Tamron 150-500mm lens. The result is extremely fast and accurate autofocus, able to keep up with the Eye AF of Nikon cameras. It can focus as close as 23.6 inches at 150mm. That distance adds to its versatility as a portrait lens, as you won’t have to stay too far away from your subject. And it allows for close-up images as well, with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1. When you zoom in, the minimum object distance expands to 70.9 inches.

As we would expect of a super-telephoto lens, it features image stabilization to help obtain sharp images when handholding the camera. Tamron calls its stabilization VC (Vibration Compensation), and although it doesn’t specify how many stops of stabilization it provides, the system is effective at reducing camera shake.

Pricing & availability

The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD is available for pre-order now for $1,199.00. It will begin shipping on October 31 as a perfect little treat for your Halloween.