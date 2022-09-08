Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. One of the most photographed humans of the 20th century, her own passion for photography was no secret. The late British monarch was often documented with a camera in hand. In fact, images of her chatting up photographers and inspecting camera gear are plentiful.

To celebrate her life and passion for image-making, we’ve gathered together some of our favorite shots of Queen Elizabeth II, the photographer. Each shows her rocking a different camera, from a golden Rollei 35 to a vintage Kodak home movie camera—these are just some of the standouts from her royal collection.

Note: We couldn’t find any images of the late queen shooting with a digital camera—perhaps she was a film fanatic through and through? Let us know if you come across one, info@popphoto.com.

Leica M3

Close-up of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in a pale red, feathered, felt hat and a wool cape, as she holds a Leica M3 camera while attending an equestrian event, Windsor, England, circa 1975. Photo by Derek Hudson/Getty Images

When it comes to the late queen’s favorite camera, we won’t speculate. But she was most often spotted handling a silver Leica M3 with an accessory lightmeter mounted on top. And for good reason, the M3 is an absolute classic, not to mention, a workhorse. And while trendy celebrities may tote Leicas these days for clout, Queen Elizabeth II was rocking one—and actually using it—decades prior. That’s a true icon.

Leica M6

Queen Elizabeth II seen holding her Leica camera as she watches Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh compete in the Driven Dressage element of the Carriage Driving Competition at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park on May 17, 2002 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

At some point, though, it appears her majesty traded in the Leica M3 for a more modern Leica M6, which offers a built-in lightmeter, among other upgrades. Perhaps the move was simply a means to simplify her kit? After all, the two cameras share the same basic design. If so, there’s something oddly relatable about that.

Gold Rollei 35

Queen Elizabeth ll takes photographs with her gold Rollei camera during a visit to the Badminton Horse Trials with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 26, 1974 in Badminton, England. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

This is by far my favorite camera from her majesty’s collection (that I know of). Not only is the Rollei 35 famous for its design but to have it dripped out in gold is beyond legendary.

For those unfamiliar, this is one of the smallest 35mm film cameras ever made, and though it can be cumbersome to use (delicate fingers are a must), it’s capable of absolutely terrific results—truly a camera lover’s camera.

Canon Sure Shot Tele 80

Queen Elizabeth II taking photographs of her unseen husband, Prince Philip, competing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show carriage driving dressage. May, 2000. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

I must admit, this is an unexpected one. The above image was captured in May 2000, during an era when digital photography was just starting to give film a run for the money. However, as we now know, the late queen seemed keener on celluloid than silicon. So, rather than grab a state-of-the-art, 3-megapixel Canon Powershot G1, her majesty opted for a more humble Canon Sure Shot Tele 80 film camera.

Rolleiflex TLR

Queen Elizabeth II carrying a Rolleiflex camera at Badminton Horse Trials, United Kingdom, circa 1965. Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t just a 35mm photographer, she also dabbled in medium format. And honestly, I can’t think of a more enjoyable medium format camera to shoot with than a Rolleiflex twin lens reflex (TLR). These are wonderful machines to handle, on par with Leicas, and owning one is a testament to any photographer’s excellent taste in gear.

Kodak 8mm movie camera

Queen Elizabeth II filming the arrival of the escort ship HMNZS Black Prince, while in the South Pacific en route to Fiji, aboard the SS Gothic during the coronation world tour, 11th December 1953. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Finally, a video camera: Though stills were clearly the late queen’s passion, she was also apparently fond of moviemaking. Here she is in 1953 shooting with a hand-cranked Kodak 8mm movie camera.

And here’s a different photo of her from 1965 with what appears to be a freshly-debuted Super 8 camera. Always on the cutting edge, it’s cool to think about the Queen of England nerding out on the latest tech and upgrading her kit accordingly, not just as a stills shooter but as a video enthusiast too.

From one camera nerd to another, rest in peace, Your Majesty.