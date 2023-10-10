The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Canon gear
You can find some impressive deals on a wide range of Canon gear this Amazon Prime Day.
Canon makes a truly expansive list of gear, from cameras and lenses built for true beginners to equipment for high-level pros and everything in between. And while the company does offer a range of budget-friendly items, camera gear is never all that cheap. Luckily, for the next two days, you can take advantage of some excellent Canon Prime Day deals to save money on new tools. It’s a great time to pick up a new camera if you’re a student just getting started or to expand your kit if you’re a seasoned pro looking for something to refresh. your style.
Canon EOS R3 Body $4,999.99 (was $5,999.00)
The Canon EOS R3 is a seriously impressive camera, making the top of our list of the best cameras for sports. It is capable of up to 30 frames per second in full resolution. The autofocus is fast, accurate, and responsive, so you can nail focus on your shots of fast-moving subjects. It offers superb noise handling, so even if you are working in dark conditions like poorly lit gyms, you’ll be able to get usable images. And the DSLR-like body design makes it comfortable to hold for long days of shooting, which is a definite plus. It’s an expensive camera, but right now, it’s $1,000 off, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this beast of a camera.
Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L is USM Lens $2,499.00 (was $2,799.00)
A 70-200mm lens is a fantastic tool that most photographers should have in their arsenal. It is the tool of choice for wedding, motorsport, and portrait photographers, among other genres. This Canon lens is especially good, with excellent sharpness and overall image quality. It can focus as close as 2.3 feet, so you won’t need to stand too far away from your subject. And it is smaller and lighter than the DSLR version, which is always appreciated.
Even more Canon Prime Day deals
Canon Prime Day deals on cameras
- Canon EOS R7 RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit $1,799.00 (was $1,899.00)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Body $2,499.00 (was $2,699.00)
- Canon EOS R5 Body $3,599.00 (was $3,899.00)
- Canon EOS R5 C Body $3,700.00 (was $4,299.00)
Canon Prime Day deals on video cameras
- Canon VIXIA HF G70 Camcorder $1,099.00 (was $1,249.00)
- Canon XA65 Pro Camcorder $2,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- Canon XA70 Pro Camcorder $2,299.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Canon XA75 Pro Camcorder $2,799.00 (was $2,999.00)
Canon Prime Day deals on zoom lenses
- Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM $1,199.00 (was $1,699.00)
- Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 is STM $499.00 (was $549.99)
- Canon RF15-35mm F2.8 L is USM $2,099.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L is USM $2,099.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF24-105mm F4-7.1 is STM $399.00 (was $484.95)
- Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L is USM $2,499.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM $599.00 (was $649.99)
- Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L is USM $2,599.00 (was $2,899.00)
Canon Prime Day deals on prime lenses
- Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM $249.00 (was $299.99)
- Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro is STM $479.99 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM $169.00 (was $179.00)
- Canon RF50mm F 1.2L USM $2,099.00 (was $2,199.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM $499.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM $2,499.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF85mm F1.2 L USM Ds $2,799.00 (was $3,099.00)
- Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM $999.00 (was $1,399.00)
Canon Prime Day deals on printers
- Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer $80.18 (was $149.99)
- Canon PIXMA G3270 – Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer $179.99 (was $229.99)
- Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless (Megatank) Printer $199.00 (was $299.99)
Canon Prime Day deals on binoculars
- Canon Binoculars 8 x 20 IS $449.00 (was $499.00)
- Canon Cameras US 10X32 is Image Stabilizing Binocular $899.00 9was $1,169.95)