Canon makes a truly expansive list of gear, from cameras and lenses built for true beginners to equipment for high-level pros and everything in between. And while the company does offer a range of budget-friendly items, camera gear is never all that cheap. Luckily, for the next two days, you can take advantage of some excellent Canon Prime Day deals to save money on new tools. It’s a great time to pick up a new camera if you’re a student just getting started or to expand your kit if you’re a seasoned pro looking for something to refresh. your style.

The Canon EOS R3 is a seriously impressive camera, making the top of our list of the best cameras for sports. It is capable of up to 30 frames per second in full resolution. The autofocus is fast, accurate, and responsive, so you can nail focus on your shots of fast-moving subjects. It offers superb noise handling, so even if you are working in dark conditions like poorly lit gyms, you’ll be able to get usable images. And the DSLR-like body design makes it comfortable to hold for long days of shooting, which is a definite plus. It’s an expensive camera, but right now, it’s $1,000 off, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this beast of a camera.

A 70-200mm lens is a fantastic tool that most photographers should have in their arsenal. It is the tool of choice for wedding, motorsport, and portrait photographers, among other genres. This Canon lens is especially good, with excellent sharpness and overall image quality. It can focus as close as 2.3 feet, so you won’t need to stand too far away from your subject. And it is smaller and lighter than the DSLR version, which is always appreciated.

