Film photographers know the delicate nature of the medium. While the analog stuff offers excellent exposure latitude, put a roll through less-than-ideal conditions and at best, you’ve got an experiment on your hands, and at worst, a completely blank roll. We’re talking airport scanners, extreme heat, sun exposure, high humidity, etc.

As a result, many film shooters store their precious celluloid in the dark, cool safety of a refrigerator or freezer. But what about when you’re out traveling or in the field with film? How do you keep it cool? That’s where the PPP Film Holder just might save the day—it’s a film chiller and hydration solution all in one.

About the PPP Film Holder

Stay hydrated and keep your film cool for up to 24 hours. PPP Cameras

The PPP Film Holder, from UK-based PPP Cameras, is a standard reusable water bottle with a slick, 3D-printed film storage compartment located on the bottom. This attachment can keep your Kodak, Fujifilm, etc. cold for up to 24 hours, even on the hottest summer days.

There are two sizes to choose from. The small PPP Film Holder accommodates three rolls of 35mm film, with the bottle itself at about a 16-ounce capacity. It sells for £25 ($14.50). The XL version can carry four 35mm or 120 rolls of film and 25 ounces of water, retailing at £30 ($36.22).

Who is PPP Cameras?

PP Cameras is run by its founder, Pierro Pozella. The store specializes in camera repairs, used camera sales, film accessories, and more. Other cool PPP Cameras-created accessories include custom shutter buttons, base plates, lens conversions, and now film holders.

The wrap

There are a lot of ways to get creative with film storage—what’s your take on this one? With its dual-purpose proposition, the PPP Film Holder looks like a pretty convenient summer solution.