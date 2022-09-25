There’s nothing quite like bonding with a member of another species. Inviting creatures, large or small, into your home to love and care for is one of the great joys of life. And though it may not be easy, it’s surely worth the effort. After all, (most) animal pals give us unequivocal love, comfort us without judgment, and make us smile when we’re blue. So, for this challenge, we want to see your best pet portraits.

This week’s theme

This week’s theme is all about non-human friends, everything from ants to alligators, owls to aardvarks. If they’re your animal homie, that’s good enough for us! All forms of photography are welcome too. Want to make a cyanotype of your dog’s paw? Go right ahead! Or a large format print of your esteemed horse Jimacko? Right on. How about a collage of your lobster Florence, snapped with a Game Boy Camera? Uh, sure! We can’t wait to see what you’ve got.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or our Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

And please limit your entries to no more than three per platform.

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.