Summer is a time when light is abundant: Early sunrises and late sunsets, the gentle afternoon sun that dapples between leaves and branches, long shadows. Whether you shoot in color or monochrome, light is a study to behold. How does it shape our way of seeing? How does its absence change the landscape? In a quest for answers, this week’s Photos of the Day theme is light and shadow.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, we want to see your best images that interpret the idea of light and shadow. And all forms of photography are welcomed. Show us the abstract or the scenes right in front of you. Maybe it’s a shadow self-portrait or the colorful way an innertube filters the light by the pool. Perhaps it’s the way the sunset streams through the sprinklers on a warm evening. Possibilities abound.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.