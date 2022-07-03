A little seaside air is the cure for just about anything. Squishy sand beneath your toes, playing tag with the waves, an afternoon ice cream under an umbrella, the shore is the perfect place to hit refresh and soak in the summer. So, this week’s theme is all about beach life.

This week’s theme

We want to see your best images of where water meets land. Film, digital, instant; B&W, color, sepia, and more are all welcome, and so are unconventional locales. If you don’t find yourself next to an ocean or sea, we’ll happily accept images of lakes, rivers, streams, etc., too. Show us the waves that lap the shore, the sandcastles, the surfers, sunbathers, picnics, and everything else that makes your beach trip special.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.