Zoom, zoom. Summer’s the time for cars, from leisurely afternoons on country roads to the frenzied fun of a day at the racetrack. So, in an ode to this classic mode of transportation, we want to see your best car photos.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photos of the Day challenge, we want to see your best images of the automobile. Race cars and sports cars may come to mind but we love cute cars on the road, too. Perhaps it’s a vintage Fiat 500 cruising down the Amalfi Coast or your grandpa’s lovingly restored Cadillac. While the whole car is definitely eye candy, don’t forget about those detail shots, either. Vintage steering wheels, shiny hubcaps, the view from the side mirrors. We’ll also accept photographs of motorcycles and scooters (Roman Holiday, anyone?).

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules—this is in an effort to prevent spam.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.