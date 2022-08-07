Recently, the Minimalist Photography Awards announced 2022’s winners and we must say we were inspired. Dazzling starling murmurations, Slim Aarons poolside scenes, architecture, portraiture, and street photography all showed the beauty and power of simplicity.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, we want to see your best images that interpret the theme of minimalism. Show us what you can do when simplicity shines through. To what will you draw our attention? What stories can be told when a solitary subject punctuates a scene?

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules. There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.