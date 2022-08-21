Though fall does not officially begin until September 22, the end of August always seems to signal the end of summer. Students go back to school, people return from their holidays, and everyone settles back into work. So, with autumn right around the corner, we want to see images that commemorate the summer season.

This week’s theme

For this week’s photo challenge, show us your best shots that exemplify the splendor and/or nostalgia of summer. Maybe it’s a picture from your favorite day at the lake or the carnival lights and funnel cakes of an annual state fair. Perhaps there was a drive-in movie, a neighborhood block party, or a road trip that felt extra-special. Whatever you feel packs a nostalgic punch—show us!

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.