Truly high-end lenses don’t come cheap, so we’re always interested in a discount. Nikon’s 85mm f/1.2 S lens falls in the pro-level category, offering stunning image quality across the board. However, right now, you can take advantage of some early Black Friday deals at Amazon to save on Nikon cameras and lenses, including the lowest price we’ve ever seen on its impressive 85mm lens.

The NIKKOR 85mm f/1.2 S is a truly spectacular prime lens. Many have described it as perfect and even Nikon’s best-ever lens. It’s also our favorite Nikon lens for portraiture. This telephoto prime offers superb resolution across the entire image for sharp, highly detailed images. It also produces beautifully smooth bokeh, balancing out the sharpness. It’s heavy—in part due to that bright f/1.2 aperture—but handles really well for the size. This lens rarely goes on sale, especially for $275 off. While it may not seem like much, this is an early Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss if you want a top-of-the-line prime portrait lens.

