Drone maker DJI has announced the new O3 Air Unit for drones. It allows you to modify your existing drone for first-person view (FPV) flight, providing a more immersive drone flying experience. The module includes a camera with a 1/1.7-inch sensor and DJI’s impressive long-range transmission system, so you’ll not only get the epic FPV experience, but you’ll also be able to get high-quality images and videos of your flights.

DJI O3 Air camera

The DJI O3 Air Unit provides 4K video and 48-megapixel photos. DJI

The camera is built around a 1/1.7-inch sensor with an ultra-wide 155° field of view. It’s capable of 4K/60fps video or 2.7K/120fps for dramatic slow-motion footage. The RockSteady support allows for smooth footage, even while you cruise around. And you can shoot video in D-Cinelike color mode for more flexibility when color grading and editing.

For stills, you’ll be able to get hefty 48-megapixel images. The wide f/2.8 aperture pulls in ample light, even in relatively dim conditions. The camera is compatible with the DJI Avata ND filters for better exposure control. And the camera provides 20GB of built-in storage.

DJI O3 Air transmission system

The new DJI O3 Air Unit features DJI’s impressive transmission system. DJI

In terms of transmission abilities, the O3 Air comes equipped with DJI’s impressive O3+ system. It provides a 1080p/100fps live feed from up to six miles away thanks to the 2T2R omnidirectional antennas. That allows for H.265 video transmission at a max bitrate of 50 Mbps to DJI Goggles (not included). And it has a latency as low as 30 ms.

The system can also detect a crowded signal environment and choose the best frequency when needed. It also utilizes anti-interference technologies to maintain a stable connection to the pilot. The unit is compatible with DJI Goggles 2, DJI FPV Goggles V2, and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.

It’s a compact and lightweight unit, weighing just 1.3 ounces. Installation is simple, and DJI provides lots of troubleshooting support on its website.

Pricing & availability

The FVP unit comes with the Camera Module, Transmission Module, Antenna, and 3-in-1 cable. DJI

The DJI O3 Air Unit is available now for $229. It includes the Camera Module, Transmission Module, antenna, and 3-in-1 cable.