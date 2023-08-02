Moment is perhaps best known for its own brand of photography gear, from mobile lenses to camera bags. But it also has a robust marketplace of camera equipment. And right now, you can save on a variety of cameras during the Moment Summer Camera Sale. The Sony ZV-1, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, and Fujifilm GFX 100S are all on sale, so you can save no matter what type of creative you are. The sale runs through August 7, so don’t wait too long if you are thinking about picking something up.

The Sony a7 III isn’t the newest in the a7 lineup, but it is still a fantastic camera worth your money. It’s a great tool for hybrid shooters and vloggers who want the ability to take quality stills and videos with one device. The 24.2-megapixel sensor offers excellent image quality, and the 10 fps burst shooting is ideal for documenting some action. Plus, it offers class-leading autofocus with advanced tracking capabilities, so more of your shots will be in focus. If you do want the latest a7, the a7 IV is also on sale.

