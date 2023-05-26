As photographers, memory is something we simply cannot have enough of. Hard drives always fill up faster than we expect, and memory cards go missing. Those items usually aren’t cheap, though, especially if you are looking for large-capacity units. This Memorial Day’s memory and storage deals are robust, however. Whether you are looking for desktop drives to keep your library backed up, portable SSDs for on-the-go storage, or memory cards to keep you shooting longer, chances are good that you can find impressive savings.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is one of our favorite portable drives for photographers and videographers. It offers read and write speeds up to 2000MB/s, which is plenty fast to edit directly from the drive itself, keeping your computer’s hard drive free of clutter. The rubberized coating makes it a bit grippy, so it won’t slip off surfaces or out of your hand, and it provides protection in case of a fall. And the drive is IP55 rated, so you can take this thing on the most adventurous outings, and your files will be safe.

CFexpress cards are the new kid on the block in terms of camera memory, and as a result, it’s the most expensive memory card type. They don’t go on sale often, either, so a deal like this is one you don’t want to pass up. OWC makes some very advanced memory devices, including this CFexpress Type B card. It promises up to 1500MB/s write, 1300MB/s minimum sustained write speed, and 1700MB/s read speeds, which is fast enough to keep up with 8K video. And it’s impact, bend, shock, ESD, UV ray, and X-ray resistant.

