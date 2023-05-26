The best Memorial Day memory card and storage deals: SDs, SSDs, and more
There are some truly excellent deals on hard drives and memory cards this Memorial Day weekend.
As photographers, memory is something we simply cannot have enough of. Hard drives always fill up faster than we expect, and memory cards go missing. Those items usually aren’t cheap, though, especially if you are looking for large-capacity units. This Memorial Day’s memory and storage deals are robust, however. Whether you are looking for desktop drives to keep your library backed up, portable SSDs for on-the-go storage, or memory cards to keep you shooting longer, chances are good that you can find impressive savings.
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $299.99 (was $899.99)
SanDisk
The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is one of our favorite portable drives for photographers and videographers. It offers read and write speeds up to 2000MB/s, which is plenty fast to edit directly from the drive itself, keeping your computer’s hard drive free of clutter. The rubberized coating makes it a bit grippy, so it won’t slip off surfaces or out of your hand, and it provides protection in case of a fall. And the drive is IP55 rated, so you can take this thing on the most adventurous outings, and your files will be safe.
OWC Atlas Ultra 650GB High-Performance CFexpress Type B $519.99 (was $739.99)
OWC
CFexpress cards are the new kid on the block in terms of camera memory, and as a result, it’s the most expensive memory card type. They don’t go on sale often, either, so a deal like this is one you don’t want to pass up. OWC makes some very advanced memory devices, including this CFexpress Type B card. It promises up to 1500MB/s write, 1300MB/s minimum sustained write speed, and 1700MB/s read speeds, which is fast enough to keep up with 8K video. And it’s impact, bend, shock, ESD, UV ray, and X-ray resistant.
More Memorial Day memory and storage deals
Desktop drive deals
- WD 8TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive $159.99 (was $199.99)
- WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive $229.99 (was $379.99)
- WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive $344.99 (was $505.99)
- WD 20TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive HDD $699.99 (was $799.99)
- LaCie D2 Professional 16Tb, External Hard Drive $479.99 (was $529.99)
- LaCie d2 Professional 10TB External Hard Drive Desktop HDD $304.95 (was $319.99)
- LaCie 1big Dock 18TB External Hard Drive HDD Docking Station $729.00 (was $849.00)
Portable HHD deals
- WD 2TB My Passport for Mac $64.99 (was $89.99)
- WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac Silver Portable External Hard Drive HDD $129.99 (was $164.99)
- WD 4TB My Passport Ultra for PC Silver Portable External Hard Drive HDD $109.99 (was $139.99)
- WD 4TB Elements Portable HDD, External Hard Drive $89.99 (was $139.99)
- LaCie Rugged USB-C 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD $169.99 (was $189.99)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD $99.99 (was $109.99)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD $169.99 (was $179.99)
- LaCie Mobile Drive 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD $119.99 (Was $139.99)
Portable SSD deals
- WD 2TB Elements SE – Portable SSD $99.99 (was $109.99)
- WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive, Gray $69.99 (was $199.99)
- WD 2TB My Passport SSD $109.99 (was $379.99)
- SAMSUNG T7 1TB, Portable SSD $79.99 (was $89.99)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB $219.99 (was $429.99)
- WD 4TB My Passport SSD $239.99 (was $679.99)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD $119.99 (was $549.99)
- LaCie Rugged SSD 500GB $109.99 (was $179.99)
CFexpress memory card deals
- OWC 128GB Atlas Pro High-Performance CFexpress Type B $84.99 (was $94.99)
- OWC Atlas Ultra 165GB High-Performance CFexpress Type B $159.99 (was $169.99)
- OWC Atlas Ultra 325GB High-Performance CFexpress Type B $289.99 (was $349.99)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B $436.12 (was $599.99)
MicroSD memory card deals
- SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card $26.63 (was $54.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I $119.00 (was $299.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I $89.99 (was $136.99)
SD memory card deals
- SAMSUNG EVO Plus Full Size 256GB SDXC Card $22.49 (was $39.99)
- OWC Atlas Pro 256GB SDXC UHS-II V60 $54.99 (was $79.99)
- OWC Atlas Pro 128GB SDXC UHS-II V60 $29.99 (was $39.99)
- OWC Atlas Pro 256GB SDXC UHS-II V90 $229.99 (was $259.99)
- OWC Atlas Pro 64GB SDXC UHS-II V90 $64.99 (was $74.99)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I $29.99 (was $49.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I $159.99 (was $179.20)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I $29.25 (was $44.99)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II $249.99 (was $329.99)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II $119.99 (was $169.99)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card $36.99 (was $44.99)