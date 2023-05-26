The best Memorial Day camera bag deals: Save on Lowepro, Vanguard, Moment, and more
There are some excellent deals on camera backpacks, slings, shoulder bags, wheeled bags, and more right now.
Look in most photographers’ closets, and you’ll likely find a small arsenal of camera bags. Unfortunately, different situations call for different bags. The pack you need on an adventurous hike is not the same as what you want for a quick beer at the local brewery. So, we tend to amass bags of all sorts to keep us covered and ready. A quality bag isn’t cheap, though. Luckily, there are plenty of camera bag deals this weekend if you’re in need of another one to hit that sweet spot of something you’re still missing.
Moment Strohl Mountain Light 45L – Everything Bundle $219.99 (was $369.97)
Abby Ferguson
The Strohl Mountain Light 45L is an incredibly lightweight, minimal bag for those serious about their hiking and adventuring. I took it on a rainy weekend backpacking trip and managed to fit all that I needed and had dry gear despite the conditions. I would highly recommend the Everything Bundle since it comes with the camera insert and Camera Loader to give you more carrying capacity for camera gear. It also happens to offer the best deal for this camera bag, so you essentially get the Camera Loader and insert for free, depending on what color and torso size you go with.
Lowepro – Photo Hatchback BP 250 AW II Camera Case $100.59 (was $211.95)
Lowepro
The Lowepro Photo Hatchback BP 250 AW II is a versatile little bag for daily outings or travel. It’s relatively compact and lightweight, yet still is able to hold a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a lens attached, two extra lenses, an action camera, and a 10-inch tablet. There’s also room for personal items like sunglasses or a small jacket. Camera access is on the back panel, which keeps it a bit more secure. And the camera compartment is removable if you want to use the bag as a backpack without your photography gear.
Even more Memorial Day camera bag deals
Shoulder bags, messenger bags, and slings
- Amazon Basics SM1301137R1H Gadget Messenger Bag $20.89 (was $22.96)
- Lowepro Adventura SH 100 II – A Protective and Compact Shoulder Bag $24.99 (was $38.95)
- Lowepro Adventura SH 140 II – A Protective and Compact Shoulder Bag $37.99 (was $54.95)
- Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Domke 700-51S F-5XA Small Shoulder and Belt Bag – Sand $80.00 (was $85.00)
- Lowepro LP37123 Nova 180 AW II Camera Bag $84.28 (was $106.95)
- Lowepro Nova 200 AW II Messenger Case $92.45 (was $131.45)
- Moment Rugged Camera Sling $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Lowepro ProTactic MG 160 AW II Mirrorless and DSLR Messenger $131.99 (was $163.95)
Backpacks
- Manfrotto MB CH-BP-30 Chicago Camera Backpack Small $66.94 (was $98.87)
- Lowepro LP36955-PWW Photo Hatchback BP 150 AW II Camera Case $89.00 (was $108.95)
- Moment MTW Backpack $89.99 (was $149.99)
- Lowepro Flipside 200 AW II Camera Backpack $99.99 (was $131.45)
- Vanguard VEO Select 43RB Rolltop Camera Backpack $109.99 (was $127.84)
- Moment MTW Camera Backpack $129.99 (was $229.98)
- Lowepro LP37015-PWW, Flipside Trek BP 350 AW Backpack for Camera $139.00 (was $238.45)
- Lowepro Fastpack PRO BP 250 AW III Mirrorless and DSLR Camera Backpack $149.88 (was $178.45)
- Vanguard VEO Range T45M BG Backpack $151.18 (was $179.99)
- Lowepro Flipside BP 300 AW III Mirrorless and DSLR Camera Backpack $116.03 (was $178.45)
- Lowepro PhotoSport BP 15L AW III, Hiking Camera Backpack $166.49 (was $194.95)
- Lowepro Flipside BP 400 AW III Mirrorless and DSLR Camera Backpack $169.00 (was $202.95)
- Lowepro ProTactic BP 300 AW II Mirrorless and DSLR Backpack $175.00 (was $230.45)
- Lowepro Backpack, Heather Grey, 14.3L $159.00 (was $242.95)
- Vanguard Alta Sky 45D Camera Backpack $169.00 (was $269.99)
- Lowepro Freeline Camera Backpack 350 AW $199.74 (was $269.99)
- Lowepro PhotoSport BP 24L AW III, Hiking Camera Backpack $220.99 (was $249.86)
- Moment Strohl Mountain Light 45L Backpack $199.99 (was $249.99)
- Lowepro LP37269-PWW Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II Outdoor Camera Backpack $282.98 (was $299.95)
- f-stop Ajna Mountain Pack Camera Backpack $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Moment DayChaser Travel Camera Pack – 35L $249.99 (was $299.99)
- Lowepro ProTactic 350 AW II Modular Backpack $249.99 (was $308.95)
- Vanguard VEO Active 46 Camera Backpack $269.99 (was $299.99)
- Manfrotto Bumblebee-230 PL Camera Bag Backpack $297.00 via 10% coupon (was $329.99)
- Lowepro Powder Backpack 500 AW – Midnight Blue/Horizon Bluenge $278.37 (was $435.45)
- Lowepro LP37270-PWW Pro Trekker BP 550 AW II Outdoor Camera Backpack $348.49 (was $399.23)
- Lowpro LP36776 Lens Trekker 600 AW III Telephoto Lens Backpack $242.99 (was $526.95)
Wheeled bags and hard cases
- Amazon Basics Medium Hard Camera Case $95.57 (was $105.11)
- Vanguard VEO Select 55BT Backpack Trolley $269.99 (was $319.99)
- Lowepro LP37272-PWW Pro Trekker RLX 450 AW II Camera Convertible Backpack-Roller $350.00 (was $399.95)
- Manfrotto MB PL-RL-TL55 Reloader Tough L 55 Photography Roller Bag $329.88 (was $349.99)
- Manfrotto Pro Light Reloader Tough H-55 Hard Sided Rolling Camera Bag $329.99 (was $363.00)
- Reloader Switch-55 PL; Roller $394.88 (was $429.99)
- Lowepro LP37280 Whistler RL 400 AW II Rugged Camera Roller $410.79 (was $431.59)
- Manfrotto Pro Light LW-99 V2 Professional Photography Roller Bag $521.90 via 10% coupon (was $579.88)
Compact cases
- Lowepro GearUp Creator Box Medium II Mirrorless and DSLR Camera case $29.88 (was $32.95)
- Moment Strohl Mountain Light Camera Loader – Open Box $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Moment Strohl Mountain Light Camera Insert $49.99 (was $59.99)