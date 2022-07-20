When it comes to camera bags, there’s no shortage of great options out there. From backpacks to slings, camera purses to waist packs, the choices are nearly as personal as the cameras themselves. And there’s now one more to choose from: Meet the new Hex Ranger Sling XL, a roomy, customizable, and lightweight bag that brings the best features of a sling and backpack into one.

Inspiration for the bag

To design the Ranger Sling XL, Hex brand consulted directly with its customers. The result is a backpack/sling crossover with the storage capacity of a backpack and the portability and ease of a sling (i.e. there’s one shoulder strap). Hex describes it as “Larger than a traditional sling, and smaller than a backpack.” The combination makes for a bag that can seriously pull its weight.

Storage capacity

Weighing in at two pounds, 10 ounces, the Ranger Sling XL has a 15-liter capacity with collapsible interior dividers. Depending on how you finagle them, you can easily stash multiple camera bodies, lenses, drones, or even a change of clothes inside.

There are also hidden velcro stash pockets, a generous front access organizer, and cinch straps on the bottom of the bag to tote your tripod and/or jacket. And, it wouldn’t be a Hex bag unless it had the signature faux-fur lined sunglasses/phone pocket. A tablet pocket is outfitted similarly.

Features

The bag features a Cordura exterior, which is a brand of recycled fabric made from pre-consumer waste. It’s an ultra-strong material known to withstand all sorts of tears, scuffs, and abrasions. And, to make it even sturdier, the Ranger Sling XL is wrapped in water-resistant ballistic nylon with a hideaway rainfly for wet days.

Additionally, it employs the company’s clamshell zipper system, which allows for multiple access points. The back of the bag has padded airmesh for breathability, and a padded laptop compartment will accommodate a 13-inch computer. Adjustable load straps make toting your gear easy and comfortable.

Price & availability

The Hex Ranger Sling XL is now available on the company’s website. It retails for $149.95 and comes in four colors: Black, Camo, Blackout Camo, and Glacier Camo.