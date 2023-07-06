We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Polaroid Now instant film camera combines the old school feel of a traditional Polaroid with the modern features of Fujifilm’s Instax cameras. It still relies on automatic exposure, making it easy to use. But you can turn the flash on or off, take double exposures, and utilize the self-timer for more elaborate selfies or group shots. The Polaroid Now 2nd Generation cameras rarely go on sale, and this is the cheapest price we’ve seen in a while. We’ll be sure to keep our eyes open in case a better deal comes around come Prime Day, so if this doesn’t cut it for you, check back next week.

The Polaroid Now 2nd Generation camera is made of 40 percent recycled materials and features some improved optics over the first generation camera. And as mentioned, it offers up a double exposure mode and self-timer for lots of creative control and flexibility. This bundle deal comes with the black version of the camera and two packs of color i-Type film for 16 photos so that you can get shooting right away.

