"We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo - instead of lying a bit on his side he rolled around like crazy. His family loves this shot because it shows his personality better than any other picture". Kerstin Leichtenmüller / Comedy Pets
It’s no secret that our furry (and sometimes not-so-furry) friends bring smiles to our faces. The Comedy Pet Photo Awards aims to celebrate just that. Submissions come from people all over the world to show off their pets doing goofy or extra cute things. The 25 finalists for this year’s contest have been announced, with images that are both silly and heartwarming. There are dogs launching themselves into the air, cats doing, well, cat things, and even a very hungry tortoise. You can check out some of our favorite finalist images below, but be sure to head to the site to see them all.
The founders of this pet photography contest also run the highly popular Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. They began the pet contest, in part, to “promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives.” The winners of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards will be announced on August 11th. Should you want to help choose a winner, there is a People’s Choice Category as well, and you can vote at the contest website.
Abby Ferguson is the Associate Editor for Gear and Reviews at PopPhoto, joining the team in 2022. She has been involved with the photography industry in various capacities since her undergraduate training at the University of Kentucky, with work ranging from client photography to program development and management of the photo department at Evolve, a vacation rental company.