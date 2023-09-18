Save up to $500 on Canon cameras, lenses, and printers at Amazon
Whether you're gearing up for holiday portrait season or looking to capture fall beauty, you'll want to take advantage of these Canon camera and lens deals.
Fall is nearly upon us, and with the new season comes new photographic opportunities. Picking up a new camera or lens can be a great way to refresh your creative side and capture unique scenes this fall and winter. Luckily, there are some excellent discounts on Canon cameras and lenses at Amazon right now. Whether you simply want to document fall foliage or are gearing up for the holiday portrait season, these deals will help you elevate your work for less.
Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM Lens $1,199.00 (was $1,699.00)
Fall is a great time to capture sweeping landscapes to show off the foliage colors, and this Canon ultra-wide-angle zoom lens is a great tool for doing just that. It offers a constant f/4 aperture, which, although it isn’t as wide as alternative lenses, does help keep the size and weight of this lens down. The result is a surprisingly compact lens for the class. It weighs just 1.2 pounds and is only 3.9 inches long. It also is able to utilize 77mm front filters. The lens offers excellent sharpness, even on the edges of the frame, so you’ll be able to get crisp, quality images.
Canon EOS R3 Body $5,499.00 (was $5,999.00)
If you’ve been eyeing a new pro-level camera, you’re in luck. The Canon EOS R3 is at its lowest price since earlier this summer. This beast of a camera offers a DSLR-like build with a built-in vertical grip for easy handling no matter which way you are shooting. It’s built around a 24.1-megapixel stacked sensor with fast readout speeds to reduce rolling shutter distortion and improve continuous shooting. The result is 30 fps bursts and up to 6K 60p raw video recording with advanced Eye Control AF.
Even more Canon camera, lens, & printer deals
Canon cameras
- Canon EOS R10 Content Creator Kit $1,199.00 (was $1,299.00)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 $438.11 (was $479.00)
- Canon EOS R5 C $3,999.00 (was $4,299.00)
- Canon EOS R RF24-105mm F4 L is USM Lens Kit $2,499.00 (was $1,899.00)
- Canon XA65 Pro Camcorder $2,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- Canon XA70 Pro Camcorder $2,299.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Canon XA75 Pro Camcorder $2,799.00 (was $2,999.00)
Canon zoom lenses
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM $2,799.00 (was $3,099.00)
- Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L is USM $2,099.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF70-200mm F4 L is USM $1,399.00 (was $1,499.00)
- Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L is USM $2,499.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L is USM $2,599.00 (was $2,899.00)
Canon prime lenses
- Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM $129.00 (was $149.00)
- Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro is STM $499.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF50mm F 1.2L USM $2,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM $169.00 (was $199.99)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM $499.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM $2,499.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM $999.00 (was $1,399.00)
Canon printers
- Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer $99.00 (was $149.99)
- Canon PIXMA TS6420a All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer $69.00 (was $129.99)
- Canon PIXMA TR4720 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer $79.00 (was $99.00)
- Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer $79.00 (was $159.99)
- Canon PIXMA G3270 – Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer $174.97 (was $229.99)
- Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless $199.00 (was $299.99)
- Canon Megatank G4270 All-in-One Wireless Supertank Printer $215.00 (was $249.99)