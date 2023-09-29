While the cost of many memory cards has come down somewhat, large-capacity cards and the newest card format—CFexpress—still command steep prices. These tiny pieces of gear are necessities for us photographers and videographers, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on deals and waiting to pick up new ones until then. And right now is your chance to do just that. Multiple types of CFexpress cards (Type A and Type B) are at the lowest prices we’ve seen, saving you up to $370 in some cases. You aren’t totally left out if you are looking for new SD cards, either, as there are some good deals to be had on that front as well.

CFexpress cards are the new kids on the block, but they have become the memory card of choice for many camera manufacturers. This SanDisk CFexpress Type B with 512GB capacity is extremely speedy, promising up to 1700 MB/s read speeds and 1400 MB/s write speeds. It will allow you to smoothly record raw 4K video and easily handle the lightning-fast burst rates of cameras like the Canon EOS R3 (which also happens to be on sale for $500 off right now). This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on this card, so you won’t want to miss this deal.

