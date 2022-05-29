Although the official start of summer is still a few weeks over yonder, let’s just agree that Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff of sunny season. We fire up the grills, add a new pool noodle to the collection, and put root beer floats back on our menus. To celebrate, this week’s Photo of the Day theme is summer fun.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, we want to see your best summer photos. Film, digital, instant, B&W, color, sepia, and more are all welcome, as long as they convey the joy, warmth, adventure, and fun that evokes the season. Show us surfers on the beach, ice cream melting on a floatie poolside, your barbecues, baseball games, county fairs, afternoons by the lake, reading in the garden, travel, and concerts. Whatever summer means to you is what we want to see. We can’t wait to see your best shots!

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules—this is in effort to prevent spam. We will decline your request if you do not agree to the group rules.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. If you choose to join our new Facebook group, please agree to the group rules and answer our easy questions. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.