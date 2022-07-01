For this week’s Photos of the Day challenge, we handed over artistic license and invited readers to submit their favorite shots ever. The result did not disappoint and the winners took us on a grand tour of the world. Dripping glaciers in Iceland, the Florentine skyline, and a trek through the desert are just a few of the pictures that caught our eye.

Want to be featured in a future gallery? Weekly themes are posted Sundays. To enter, you can upload your submissions to our Flickr pool, tag them on Instagram, or join/upload them to our Photos of the Day Facebook group.

Lead image by Kevin Kielty. See more work here.

Baku

See more of Yasser’s work here. , Yasser Alaa Mobarak

Related: Best travel cameras

Yasser Alaa Mobarak’s photograph of a girl walking outside the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Azerbaijan instantly caught my eye with the stark juxtaposition between the architectural geometry and the human element—in a yellow coat, no less. I’m always very drawn to environmental portraits. There’s an air of mystery seeing a human in the frame.

Firenze

See more of Marco’s work here. Marco Vanino

Marco Vanino’s B&W photo of Italy makes me want to say “ciao!” and pack my bags for a holiday under the Tuscan sun. My ideal itinerary? Lots of gelato, renaissance art, and a frolic through the olive groves.

Carrying water

See more of Shivji’s work here. Shivji Joshi

The women’s colorful dresses, the footpath through the sand, and the water pots delicately balanced atop heads tell such a compelling story. Shivji Joshi makes me want to know where they’re headed and how far they’ve walked. I can almost feel the heat of the desert and the grains of sand swirling about, landing in hair and the folds of clothing.

Drippy iceberg in Jökulsárlón, Iceland

See more of Chhaya’s work here. Chhaya Rao

In stark contrast to the entry above, Chhaya Rao offers up a refreshing and chilling image from Glacier Lagoon. There’s a quiet beauty to the swoops of the ice—but a menacing reminder of climate change in the drops of water.

A beautiful morning in the woods

See more of Tom’s work here. @armycook / Tom on Instagram

Lush greenery, a peaceful river, and tranquil reflections sing the praises of a solitary escape into nature. Instagram user Tom captures the stillness in a reverent way—the glory is in the simplicity.

Moonrise over Otaihape Alpine Club, Whakapapa Skifield, Mt. Ruapehu, New Zealand

See more of Judith’s work here. Judith Hamblyn

Judith Hamblyn captures the mystery, magic, and magnificence of a full moon. The light blanket of clouds adds an eeriness to the scene.