We love affordable glass, which is why we’re excited about the new KamLan 55mm f/1.4 for full-frame mirrorless systems, including Canon RF-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and Sony E-mount.

The new lens is set to ship sometime this May for a yet-to-be-disclosed price. That said, given the brand’s current lens lineup, we expect it to be quite affordable. As of writing, KamLan’s priciest offering, the 50mm f/1.1 for APS-C mirrorless, is just $250.

Who’s it for?

55mm is a practical focal length for a wide variety of photographic disciplines, from portraiture to street photography. The lens sports a 13-blade aperture, which is unusually high, but should result in pleasantly circular bokeh.

That said, this may not be the best choice for folks serious about nailing tack-sharp images. The KamLan 55mm f/1.4 (almost certainly) has no electronic contacts to communicate with your camera body, so you likely won’t be able to utalitze your camera’s focus assist tools when using it.

A sample image shot with the new lens. KamLan

Video shooters may find more appeal, though. Most of the lenses in KamLan’s current lineup offer well-sized, smooth-turning focus rings, along with de-clicked aperture rings. And we’d expect the 55mm f/1.4 to offer the same. It can also be used in relatively tight shooting situations thanks to a close-focus distance of just under 1 foot.

Build-quality & optical construction

The optical construction consists of 11 elements arranged in 6 groups. And the 13-blade aperture offers a range of f/1.4 to f/16.

In terms of footprint, the lens weighs approximately 16.8 ounces and measures 3-inches long by 2.6-inches wide.

Price & availability

The KamLan 55mm f/1.4 should ship sometime in May 2022—we’ll update this article with pricing info when it becomes available.