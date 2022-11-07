We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Filters are an often overlooked part of photography and videography, but they can have quite an impact on final results. Good filters can be pricey, considering their small size. But right now, you can save quite a bit on Tiffen filters, which are some of the best available. Tiffen filters are well known for their quality, durability, and wide availability. The company makes an expansive list of filter types, and now you can take advantage of this Tiffen filters early Black Friday deal on Amazon.

Diffusion filters are typically used by videographers but have benefits for both photo and video applications. Overall they soften contrast and lower highlights, providing more of a film look. They also soften wrinkles and blemishes, making them a useful tool for portraiture. But perhaps the main reason to use this type of diffusion filter is the blooming effect it has on highlights. With a diffusion filter like this Pro-Mist filter, any light source will be diffused outward, creating a glow. This works especially well at night with warm lights to create a dramatic mood. Tiffen’s Pro-Mist 2 is typically pricey, but you can snag a 62mm version for just $32.20 right now. Some other filter sizes are also on sale as part of the Tiffen filters early Black Friday deals:

Additional Tiffen filter early Black Friday deals: