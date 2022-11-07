Save up to $52 on Tiffen filters with this early Black Friday deal
Tiffen filters are some of the best you can buy and some of them are on sale on Amazon right now.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Filters are an often overlooked part of photography and videography, but they can have quite an impact on final results. Good filters can be pricey, considering their small size. But right now, you can save quite a bit on Tiffen filters, which are some of the best available. Tiffen filters are well known for their quality, durability, and wide availability. The company makes an expansive list of filter types, and now you can take advantage of this Tiffen filters early Black Friday deal on Amazon.
Tiffen 62BPM2 62mm Black Pro-Mist 2 Diffusion Camera Filter $32.20 (was $85.00)
Diffusion filters are typically used by videographers but have benefits for both photo and video applications. Overall they soften contrast and lower highlights, providing more of a film look. They also soften wrinkles and blemishes, making them a useful tool for portraiture. But perhaps the main reason to use this type of diffusion filter is the blooming effect it has on highlights. With a diffusion filter like this Pro-Mist filter, any light source will be diffused outward, creating a glow. This works especially well at night with warm lights to create a dramatic mood. Tiffen’s Pro-Mist 2 is typically pricey, but you can snag a 62mm version for just $32.20 right now. Some other filter sizes are also on sale as part of the Tiffen filters early Black Friday deals:
Additional Tiffen filter early Black Friday deals:
- Tiffen 49GG3 49mm Glimmer Glass 3 Filter $35.70 (was $65.00)
- Tiffen 52BWFK 52mm Black and White Filter Kit $37.50 (was $50.00)
- Tiffen 52BPM1 52mm Black Pro-Mist 1 Diffusion Camera Filter $38.20 (was $62.49)
- Tiffen 67mm 21 Filter (Orange) $42.50 ($50.00)
- Tiffen 49mm Photo Essentials Kit with UV Protector, 812 Color Warming, Circular Polarizing Glass Filters and 4 Pocket Pouch $25.30 (was $33.37)
- Tiffen 82mm Digital HT Multi Coated Circular Polarizer $102.00 (was $119.95)
- Tiffen 72mm Neutral Density 0.9 Filter $26.80 (was $33.63)
- Tiffen 49PM14 49mm Pro-Mist 1/4 Diffusion Camera Filter $36.50 (was $65.00)
- Tiffen 67BPM3 67mm Black Pro-Mist 3 Filter $43.20 (was $85.00)
- B+W 46mm Yellow Camera Lens Contrast Filter with Multi Resistant Coating (022M) $40.70 (was $55.44)
- Tiffen 82mm 25 Filter (Red) $52.50 (was $70.00)
- Tiffen 37BPM14 37mm Black Pro-Mist 1/4 Diffusion Camera Filter $52.80 (was $90.99)
- Tiffen 52mm 85C Filter $26.30 (was $35.00)
- Tiffen 77mm SKY 1-A Filter $29.30 (was $39.00)
- Tiffen 49BPM2 52mm Black Pro-Mist 2 Diffusion Camera Filter $40.20 (was $62.49)