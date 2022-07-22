Save up to $560 on some of Sony’s most popular lenses at Amazon
Save money on a variety of lenses for Sony cameras.
A telephoto zoom can come in handy across a wide variety of photographic situations. They are essential for a well-rounded kit, but the 70-200mm plays a crucial role for many pro shooters, including wedding, portrait, and sports photographers. Unfortunately, high-end models typically command high prices. Luckily, Sony’s FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens is currently on sale on Amazon for $561.76 off. It is the first generation version of this telephoto zoom but still offers loads of quality and is well worth buying. The image quality is excellent, it has robust weather sealing, and a fast constant aperture of f/2.8. It will serve you well for years.
Beyond savings on one of Sony’s best telephoto zooms, there are also some other lens deals worth nothing right now. Sony has a few more telephoto zoom lenses on sale, along with a classic 55mm. And third-party lens makers such as Tamron and Rokinon have significant discounts available as well. Now is a great time to buy something to stretch your creativity while the days are long and summer adventures await.
- Sony – FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens $1,069.95 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony FE 100-400 mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS | Full-Frame, Super Telephoto, Zoom Lens $2,231.27 (was $2,498.00)
- SONY 55mm F1.8 Sonnar T FE ZA Full Frame Lens $614.95 (was $998.00)
- TAMRON 11-20MM F/2.8 DI III-A RXD for Sony E APS-C Mirrorless Cameras $649.00 (was $829.00)
- Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-Mount Full Frame/APS-C $799.00 (was $899.00)
- Rokinon AF 24mm f/2.8 Wide Angle Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount $199.00 (was $399.00)
- Rokinon AF 35mm f/1.4 Auto Focus Wide Angle Full Frame Lens for Sony FE Mount $489.00 (was $799.00)