A telephoto zoom can come in handy across a wide variety of photographic situations. They are essential for a well-rounded kit, but the 70-200mm plays a crucial role for many pro shooters, including wedding, portrait, and sports photographers. Unfortunately, high-end models typically command high prices. Luckily, Sony’s FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens is currently on sale on Amazon for $561.76 off. It is the first generation version of this telephoto zoom but still offers loads of quality and is well worth buying. The image quality is excellent, it has robust weather sealing, and a fast constant aperture of f/2.8. It will serve you well for years.

Beyond savings on one of Sony’s best telephoto zooms, there are also some other lens deals worth nothing right now. Sony has a few more telephoto zoom lenses on sale, along with a classic 55mm. And third-party lens makers such as Tamron and Rokinon have significant discounts available as well. Now is a great time to buy something to stretch your creativity while the days are long and summer adventures await.