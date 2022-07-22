SHARE

A telephoto zoom can come in handy across a wide variety of photographic situations. They are essential for a well-rounded kit, but the 70-200mm plays a crucial role for many pro shooters, including wedding, portrait, and sports photographers. Unfortunately, high-end models typically command high prices. Luckily, Sony’s FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens is currently on sale on Amazon for $561.76 off. It is the first generation version of this telephoto zoom but still offers loads of quality and is well worth buying. The image quality is excellent, it has robust weather sealing, and a fast constant aperture of f/2.8. It will serve you well for years.

Beyond savings on one of Sony’s best telephoto zooms, there are also some other lens deals worth nothing right now. Sony has a few more telephoto zoom lenses on sale, along with a classic 55mm. And third-party lens makers such as Tamron and Rokinon have significant discounts available as well. Now is a great time to buy something to stretch your creativity while the days are long and summer adventures await.

Abby Ferguson
Abby Ferguson

Abby Ferguson is the Associate Editor for Gear and Reviews at PopPhoto, joining the team in 2022. She has been involved with the photography industry in various capacities since her undergraduate training at the University of Kentucky, with work ranging from client photography to program development and management of the photo department at Evolve, a vacation rental company.

commerce
deals