We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you have been waiting to pull the trigger on some pro-grade Sony camera gear, right now is your time. Amazon is currently offering up to $500 off Sony cameras and lenses. They would also make great holiday gifts if you’re a recent lottery winner, Elon Musk, or just really really generous.

Sony’s a7R series of cameras are geared towards those who want the highest level of detail in their images. The R refers to resolution, and these cameras will provide higher resolutions than the non-R counterparts. The a7R IV boasts a massive 61MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor, a significant bump from the a7R III’s 42.4MP sensor. Additionally, the 14-bit raw files provide a whopping 15 stops of dynamic range, giving you plenty of room to recover shadows and highlights.

Should 60MP not be enough resolution, you can take advantage of the Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode. This mode takes 16 consecutive images, shifting the sensor via the sensor-shift image stabilization to produce a massive 240.8MP image with image dimensions of 19,008 x 12,672 pixels.

The BIONZ X image processor enables speedy autofocus, 4K30p video capture, and fast burst shooting. In fact, it’s capable of 10fps at full resolution (for jpg files) for up to 68 consecutive frames. The high-end specs of this camera result in a high-end price, and seeing it sub $3,000 is quite impressive. It’s definitely an ideal time to invest if you’ve been considering it.

A 24-70mm lens is perhaps the most versatile zoom to have in your kit. It gives a bit of everything–wide angle, normal, and telephoto. Sony’s G Master version of this classic zoom is one of the best available. In fact, it’s our pick for the best Sony lens overall. It features superb image quality, an ideal size and weight, excellent autofocus responsiveness, and on-lens controls for hybrid shooters. Its high price has always been the main downside to the lens, so this deal is a very attractive one.

Sony lens deals:

Sony camera deals: