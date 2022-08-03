SHARE

Sony has led the way in the mirrorless realm, particularly regarding autofocus and hybrid shooting. But the impressive stats and features of its flashiest cameras and lenses come at a price. Of course, purchasing any bit of quality photography gear requires you to shell out cash, no matter the brand. So, when a camera manufacturer runs a sale on its goods, it’s a perfect chance to take the plunge.

This week, Sony is running a pretty hefty sale on some of its cameras and lenses, giving you some good savings if you are in the market for something new. Deals vary depending on the particular piece of equipment, but some enticing options are available right now. For example, the still popular and impressive a7R IV is $400 off, making it an excellent time to dive into the full frame mirrorless world if you have been debating it. Or, keep reading to discover some of the other lenses and cameras currently on sale.

Abby Ferguson
Abby Ferguson is the Associate Editor for Gear and Reviews at PopPhoto, joining the team in 2022. She has been involved with the photography industry in various capacities since her undergraduate training at the University of Kentucky, with work ranging from client photography to program development and management of the photo department at Evolve, a vacation rental company.

