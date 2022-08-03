Sony has led the way in the mirrorless realm, particularly regarding autofocus and hybrid shooting. But the impressive stats and features of its flashiest cameras and lenses come at a price. Of course, purchasing any bit of quality photography gear requires you to shell out cash, no matter the brand. So, when a camera manufacturer runs a sale on its goods, it’s a perfect chance to take the plunge.

This week, Sony is running a pretty hefty sale on some of its cameras and lenses, giving you some good savings if you are in the market for something new. Deals vary depending on the particular piece of equipment, but some enticing options are available right now. For example, the still popular and impressive a7R IV is $400 off, making it an excellent time to dive into the full frame mirrorless world if you have been debating it. Or, keep reading to discover some of the other lenses and cameras currently on sale.