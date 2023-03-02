Shutterfly is one of the most well-known companies for photo-related gifts, and it is currently running an impressive sale. You can find up to 40-percent-off across the entire site. And it truly makes just about everything. You can create canvases, blankets, mugs, photo books, wedding invitations, and more. Chances are good that if you want a photo printed on something, Shutterfly has it and likely has it on sale through March 5th. Here are some of our favorite Shutterfly items that you can save on.

Canvas prints: Up to 40 percent off

Canvas photo prints are an easy way to make a statement on your wall without dealing with the process of framing prints. Shutterfly’s canvases are made from a poly-cotton blend with a matte finish and are tested to high archival ratings to ensure they stay in excellent condition for a long time. They feature gallery-wrapped edges, meaning your print will wrap around the sides for a more polished look. And they are professionally stretched with hanging hardware already installed, so you can get it on the wall as soon as it arrives.

Photo books: Up to 35 percent off

We love photo books here at PopPhoto. They are a fantastic way to get photos off of your phone or hard drive, especially for photos you’d like together, such as vacations or special events. Shutterfly offers a wide range of photo books with pre-designed templates to make putting it all together incredibly easy. Or you can design your own from scratch as well if you want more control.

Photo Tiles: Up to 36 percent off

Shutterfly’s Photo Tiles are unique prints that are easy to hang and rearrange. They utilize a double-sided adhesive that won’t leave any sticky residue on the wall, so you can change the layout as you wish. It’s also a great item for renters since you won’t need to put any holes in the walls. Like all Shutterfly products, they come in a range of sizes, designs, and templates, or you can design your own. And they have a glossy finish that is scratch and fade-resistant, so your images will pop and hold up over time.

More products that are part of the Shutterfly sale: