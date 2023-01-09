We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Panasonic cameras tend to fly under the radar, at least when compared to the likes of Canon, Sony, and Nikon. But the company makes a wide range of highly capable gear, from beginner-friendly point-and-shoots to adventure-ready and cinematic-focused cameras and a wide array of lenses. And right now, you can save on a wide variety of cameras and lenses from Panasonic at Amazon. Below are some of our favorite Panasonic deals to be had right now.

Panasonic is possibly best known for its video cameras, and the GH5S is one of the most video-specific cameras available. This Micro Four Thirds camera is capable of DCI 4K video at up to 60p with no crop. Thanks to the multi-aspect sensor, it can shoot at different aspect ratios without cropping from the standard 4:3 region. The sensor is also dual gain, which makes it more versatile in a wider range of lighting conditions. Its stills performance is alright, but this camera is absolutely intended for video shooters specifically.

Cameras aren’t the only discounted pieces of Panasonic gear right now. This LUMIX Professional 12-60mm lens is also discounted. It offers a 24-120mm equivalent focal length range, which is extremely versatile. It only weighs 11.29 ounces and measures 4.72 inches at full extension. The focal length range and compact size make this a fantastic travel lens. Plus, it’s splash, dust, and freezeproof, so you won’t have to baby the thing even if you find yourself on some serious adventures.

