Save up to $400 on Panasonic cameras and lenses at Amazon
You can save on a wide variety of Panasonic cameras and lenses at Amazon right now.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Panasonic cameras tend to fly under the radar, at least when compared to the likes of Canon, Sony, and Nikon. But the company makes a wide range of highly capable gear, from beginner-friendly point-and-shoots to adventure-ready and cinematic-focused cameras and a wide array of lenses. And right now, you can save on a wide variety of cameras and lenses from Panasonic at Amazon. Below are some of our favorite Panasonic deals to be had right now.
Panasonic LUMIX GH5S $1,697.99 (was $2,099.99)
Panasonic is possibly best known for its video cameras, and the GH5S is one of the most video-specific cameras available. This Micro Four Thirds camera is capable of DCI 4K video at up to 60p with no crop. Thanks to the multi-aspect sensor, it can shoot at different aspect ratios without cropping from the standard 4:3 region. The sensor is also dual gain, which makes it more versatile in a wider range of lighting conditions. Its stills performance is alright, but this camera is absolutely intended for video shooters specifically.
Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. $797.99 (was $999.99)
Cameras aren’t the only discounted pieces of Panasonic gear right now. This LUMIX Professional 12-60mm lens is also discounted. It offers a 24-120mm equivalent focal length range, which is extremely versatile. It only weighs 11.29 ounces and measures 4.72 inches at full extension. The focal length range and compact size make this a fantastic travel lens. Plus, it’s splash, dust, and freezeproof, so you won’t have to baby the thing even if you find yourself on some serious adventures.
Additional Panasonic deals:
Panasonic LUMIX camera deals:
- Panasonic LUMIX G9 Mirrorless Camera with LUMIX G Vario 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens $1,197.99 (was $1,499.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2 with 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Leica Lens $1,997.99 (was $2,299.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom Digital Camera $447.99 (was $597.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2 $1,397.99 (was $1,699.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX G100 4k Mirrorless Camera $597.99 (was $799.99)
- Panasonic DC-G9LK LUMIX G9 with LEICA VARIO-Elmarit 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Lens $1,597.99 (was $1,899.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX G95D with 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Micro Four Thirds Lens $697.99 (was $999.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX ZS100 $397.99 (was $599.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX LX10 $497.99 (was $599.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX G85 with 12-60mm Power O.I.S. Lens $697.99 (was $899.99)
Panasonic lens deals:
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. Lens $397.99 (was $447.99)
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II POWER O.I.S. Lens $897.99 (was $1,099.99)
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. Lens $547.99 (was $649.99)
- Panasonic LUMIX G VARIO 45-150mm F4.0-5.6 ASPH $147.99 (was $249.99)
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 II ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens $497.99 (was $597.99)