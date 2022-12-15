We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Christmas is fast approaching, but there is still time to pick up some last-minute gifts if you hurry. And there are still some enticing deals to be had as well, so your procrastination may pay off. These DJI camera stabilizers fit that bill.

A gimbal is perhaps the single most effective tool for elevating video content. Going from shaky, handheld to smooth, stabilized videos is a sure way to create more professional-looking results. And DJI’s gimbals are some of the best you can buy. These would make an excellent gift for a videographer or content creator, helping to elevate their videos to the next level.

The DJI Ronin-SC gimbal is one of the company’s more affordable options, but still has plenty of excellent features. It can support up to 4.4 pounds and only weighs 2.4 pounds. It features an unlimited pan axis and unobstructed roll axis arm for smooth movement in just about any direction. There’s even a Sport Mode for better stabilization with sudden movements and changes in direction.

This gimbal is also easy to use once you get the hang of the balancing process. Plus, you can pair it with the DJI Ronin App to control the gimbal with your phone. It opens up the opportunity to create even more unique videos with automated movements and remote control functionality.

Additional DJI gimbals on sale: