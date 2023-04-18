We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Solid state drives (SSDs) are essential pieces of any photographer or videographer’s kit. They can help keep your computer hard drive from filling up thanks to the fast speeds that allow you to edit directly from the drive. And they are extremely stable and reliable despite their tiny size, so you can keep them on you during your travels. It’s always good to have a few on-hand, and right now, Amazon has some of the best options heavily discounted.

This SanDisk G-Drive offers serious protection for your files. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and was tested to survive when submerged in 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It also offers 2,000-pound crush resistance and can survive a 9.8-foot drop. The SSD offers read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s. And should you somehow manage to damage the drive or have issues with your files, SanDisk provides a five-year limited warranty.

Four terabytes is an ideal amount of storage for those wanting to use it as a temporary backup or for videographers with large files, but the other capacities are also on sale as well. Some of them are running low on stock, though, so you may not want to wait if you are considering grabbing one.

Additional hard drives and storage devices on sale

Portable storage

Desktop storage