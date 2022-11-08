SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSDs are some of my favorite storage devices. And right now, they are on sale for cheaper than I’ve ever seen them before. You can snag a one-terabyte version for only $99, which is $150 off. The other capacities are also on sale if you want something larger or smaller. It’s a fantastic time to stock up on portable drives or to get a very practical gift for a photographer.

There’s a lot to love about the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs. They are tiny and light so they’re simple to chuck into a camera bag or laptop sleeve. They are durable, so you can trust they will keep your files safe even with some abuse. They offer some large storage capacities if you want to be able to store lots of photos or some big videos. And they are fast. You can even edit right off of them to keep your computer’s built-in drive clear. I like to keep shoots that I still need to edit on one of these so that I quickly and easily access them when it’s time to edit, even if I happen to be away from my desktop hard drive. This 1TB version is an ideal capacity for temporary storage and backup, as it isn’t so large that you will risk losing an excessive amount if something happens to the drive.

Additional storage capacity deals: