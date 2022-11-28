We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Hard drives and memory devices are typically heavily discounted on Cyber Monday. I typically wait to purchase any hard drives until this time of year because of how much more affordable they can get. And this year is no exception. While there are quite a few memory deals out there, I’m especially a fan of this SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD Cyber Monday deal. It is currently only $299.99 for 4TB of portable storage, which is 57 percent off.

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSDs are extremely durable, so you can easily toss them in a backpack and not worry about them. They feature six-foot drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, and a five-year warranty. And unlike lots of other portable SSDs, they are covered in a somewhat grippy (and protective) silicon shell, so they won’t slip out of pockets as easily. They also utilize a carabineer loop so you can clip the drive onto something for more peace of mind.

Additional Cyber Monday storage deals:

Should you a different storage capacity, or want a different type of drive, here are additional storage capacities also on sale this Cyber Monday: