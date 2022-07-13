Just a few months ago, Samsung introduced its new T7 Shield rugged, portable SSDs. These super-fast storage devices connect to a computer via USB-C and provide fast enough transfer speeds that you can edit photos and videos directly from them. You never need to dump your media to your computer’s internal drive. Now, for Prime Day, Samsung has already dropped the price on these new drives by an impressive amount.

The 1TB model with 1,050 MB/s read speed will cost you just $99, which is down from a regular price of $159. The 2TB model raises the price to $199 but keeps the transfer speeds the same.

These drives only weigh roughly three ounces and they’re small enough to fit in a pocket or any camera bag. They come with both a USB-C and USB-A cable in the box so they’re easy to connect to whatever computer you may be using. You don’t have to worry about them getting damaged during use or transport. They sport an IP65 ruggedness rating, which means it can survive moisture, dust, and even a drop from just under 10 feet.

With these Prime Day prices, you’re getting the rugged, water-resistant version of the drive for cheaper than you’d pay for the standard model at each capacity. If you’re looking for more deals on hard drives and storage, check out our bigger list of Prime Day deals.