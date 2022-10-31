We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday isn’t far off now, but you don’t have to wait to get some excellent savings on memory cards and storage drives from Samsung. A selection of SD, microSD, and portable solid state drives (SSD) are discounted on Amazon right now, offering up to $100 in savings. Memory cards are easy stocking stuffers for photographers, almost as good as a box of candy, so it’s a great time to pick up a few.

Photographers can never have enough storage, and SSDs are the best choice to carry around since they are so stable and reliable. They are the more expensive storage choice, so it is more of an investment. But they are very handy to keep with you to back files up immediately after a shoot or to help you work on the go. This particular Samsung SSD offers two terabytes of storage, is super speedy, and comes in three colors (red, blue, and Titan Gray).

A fast card is a must for anyone shooting video or transferring lots of files between devices. This Samsung 256GB microSDXC offers read and write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, respectively. It will be able to keep up with the 4K footage from a GoPro or DJI drone. And Samsung backs it up with a 10-year warranty should something happen to it.

Additional Samsung memory deals:

More deals from Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program

Right now, Amazon is offering a 20 percent discount on orders from its Stock Up & Save store. It has everything from common drug store necessities and pet accessories. But, it also has some essentials that belong in just about every camera bag. Here are some Stock Up and Save deals you might want to jump on before your next shoot.

