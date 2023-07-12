We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Insta360 cameras are some of the best GoPro alternatives, thanks in part to the unique offering of 360-degree footage from some of its devices. Even those that are more traditional action cameras are excellent. They are built for adventure and feature impressive stabilization and video quality, just like GoPro cameras. And during Amazon Prime Day, you can get up to 35 percent off certain Insta360 cameras, which is the steepest discount we’ve seen. If you’ve been considering an action cam to document your adventures, now would be a good time to pick one up.

The Insta360 ONE RS is a unique, modular camera. The Twin Editions comes with a 4K Boost lens for wide-angle videos as well as a 5.7K 360 lens for immersive, 360-degree footage. It utilizes Insta360’s FlowState stabilization for smooth videos, even during jarring activities like mountain biking. And it’s capable of 48-megapixel photos for when you want to grab some stills on your adventures. This deal is for the camera only, but there are also discounts on kits with different accessories listed below.

More Insta360 Prime Day deals

Even more Prime Day deals