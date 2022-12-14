We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The holidays can really sneak up on you, especially when you’re trying to finish a ton of work tasks before taking a little time to recharge. Those holiday photos you shot aren’t going to edit themselves, after all. But, you still have present shopping to do. Luckily, there are still some items on Amazon that will arrive in time if you have Amazon Prime and if you order in the next few days. Most of the items we are highlighting are smaller products, which are perfect stocking stuffers. While some of these are on sale and can save you some money, some are full price, but we think they are worth it. No matter what, they are all sure to please the photographer in your life.

A memory card to keep them shooting: SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $24.99 (was $33.49)

Photographers can never have too many memory cards, which is part of why they make such a great stocking stuffer (and they are also small, so that helps). This SanDisk SD card offers 128GB of storage with 200MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. It’s also a rugged card, capable of handling lots of abuse. And, as a bonus, it’s 25 percent off right now, so you could even pick up a few to sprinkle around if you know lots of photographers.

A way to keep their gear clean: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Six Pack

Another piece of gear that photographers can’t keep enough of is cleaning cloths. I usually keep one or two in every single camera bag I own and also tend to find them in jacket pockets that I wore while shooting. Having a cleaning cloth on hand is essential for keeping lenses clean, but microfiber cloths do get dirty enough that you don’t want to keep using them on that delicate glass, especially if they are tossed in the bottom of a bag. So, it’s important to keep that stash replenished.

More stocking stuffer ideas: