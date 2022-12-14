Last-minute stocking stuffer ideas for photographers
Check out our favorite items for last-minute gifts. These stocking stuffer ideas will still arrive by the holidays if you hurry.
The holidays can really sneak up on you, especially when you’re trying to finish a ton of work tasks before taking a little time to recharge. Those holiday photos you shot aren’t going to edit themselves, after all. But, you still have present shopping to do. Luckily, there are still some items on Amazon that will arrive in time if you have Amazon Prime and if you order in the next few days. Most of the items we are highlighting are smaller products, which are perfect stocking stuffers. While some of these are on sale and can save you some money, some are full price, but we think they are worth it. No matter what, they are all sure to please the photographer in your life.
A memory card to keep them shooting: SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $24.99 (was $33.49)
SanDisk
Photographers can never have too many memory cards, which is part of why they make such a great stocking stuffer (and they are also small, so that helps). This SanDisk SD card offers 128GB of storage with 200MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. It’s also a rugged card, capable of handling lots of abuse. And, as a bonus, it’s 25 percent off right now, so you could even pick up a few to sprinkle around if you know lots of photographers.
A way to keep their gear clean: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Six Pack
MagicFiber
Another piece of gear that photographers can’t keep enough of is cleaning cloths. I usually keep one or two in every single camera bag I own and also tend to find them in jacket pockets that I wore while shooting. Having a cleaning cloth on hand is essential for keeping lenses clean, but microfiber cloths do get dirty enough that you don’t want to keep using them on that delicate glass, especially if they are tossed in the bottom of a bag. So, it’s important to keep that stash replenished.
More stocking stuffer ideas:
- Print at Home Amazon Gift Card
- Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader $16.99 (was $29.99)
- Duracell AA Batteries $21.98
- Anker Portable Charger $21.99
- Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes $26.47 plus a 20 percent off coupon
- LensPen $12.99
- Lume Cube 2.0 Portable Lighting Kit $71.99 (was $89.99)
- Platypod Extreme $149.00
- MindShift Gear Filter Nest Storage Case $49.75
- ULANZI Phone Tripod Mount $15.95 plus 10 percent off coupon
- JOBY GorillaPod 5K Kit $92.00 (was $204.95)
- Carson LumiLoupe Pre-Focused Stand Loupe Magnifiers $9.00 (was $12.00)
- First Aid Only 298 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Emergency Kit $20.57
- Tiffen 58UVP 58mm UV Protection Filter $8.99 (was $21.49)
- Urth 55mm UV, Circular Polarizing (CPL), ND64, Soft Grad ND8 Lens Filter Kit $120.00
- NEEWER 11.8 Inch/30 Centimeter Light Reflector Light Diffuser 5 in 1 $8.49 plus 10 percent off coupon
- Peak Design Slide Lite Camera Strap Black $59.95
- Think Tank Photo Emergency Rain Covers for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras $65.79
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $219.99 (was $509.99)
- Pelican Memory Card Case $32.99
- Atmosphere Aerosol 2 Pack 8oz Haze – Fog Spray $32.20
- FOTYRIG Camera Level Hot Shoe Level 3 Axis Bubble Spirit Level $9.99