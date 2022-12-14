We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re looking still looking for a fun little gift for someone who loves photography, these Kodak Mini Shot Retro two-in-one instant cameras and portable printers are a fantastic idea. They will arrive in time for the holidays if you have Amazon Prime (except for the portable printer without a camera), and as a bonus, they are heavily discounted on Amazon right now. There are a few different models and bundles on sale, so you can pick something that fits your budget and the person you are shopping for.

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a two-in-one instant camera and portable printer. It prints three-by-three-inch photos on paper that is fingerprint-proof and water-resistant, so they’ll last a long time. And you can either take and print photos with the camera or print images from your phone’s camera roll via Bluetooth connection and the Kodak app. You can even take advantage of augmented reality features in the app to play around with your photos before printing.

This instant camera bundle is the perfect gift since it comes with just about everyone someone may need. It includes a retro-looking camera case, strap, photo box, 60 sheets of film, a photo album, stickers, and clothes pins with a rope for hanging up the photos. They’ll be able to take and print their photos and then either store or display them without needing to buy anything on their own.

